Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager to miss most of spring after surgery

Jan 30, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm

Seattle Mariners Texas Rangers Corey Seager...

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers runs the bases against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 22, 2023. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

BY STEPHEN HAWKINS


The Associated Press

World Series MVP Corey Seager had surgery Tuesday for a left sports hernia repair and the Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop will miss most of spring training.

Mariners’ Dipoto: Why longtime trade target Jorge Polanco ‘fits perfectly’

General manager Chris Young said Seager had the surgery in Arizona, where the team hold spring training, and will remain there for rehabilitation. The Rangers are hopeful Seager will be ready by opening day.

“I’m not going to commit to a hard timeline,” Young said. “The hope is that by the end of spring, he’ll have resumed baseball activity and will be pretty close to full speed at that point.”

Young said the hernia issue came up during the postseason, when Seager was getting some minor treatment in the training room, but it didn’t impact his play as Rangers won their first World Series title.

Even after extended rest following the season, Seager felt effects of the hernia through offseason workouts. Young said Seager and the team opted for surgery.

Seager hit .318 with six homers and 12 RBIs, along with 15 walks, in their 17 postseason games. He homered three times in the World Series, including a tying drive in the ninth inning of the opener, after helping the Rangers finish two games in front of the Seattle Mariners for a playoff spot.

In the regular season, the second of his $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas, Seager hit .327 with a league-best 42 doubles, 33 homers and 96 RBIs in 119 games.

Where does Mariners’ pitching depth stand now? What Dipoto said

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching...

Brandon Gustafson

Where does Mariners’ pitching depth stand now? What Dipoto said

The Seattle Mariners traded two key arms on Monday, so Brock and Salk asked president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto about the pitching depth Tuesday on Seattle Sports.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Samad Taylor...

Brent Stecker

Mariners add speedy Samad Taylor to fill out 40-man roster

The morning after the Seattle Mariners completed a big trade with the Minnesota Twins for Jorge Polanco, they made another deal with an AL Central team.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: Why longtime trade target Jorge Polanco ‘fits perfectly’

Jerry Dipoto joined Brock & Salk to discuss his team's latest trade that brought veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners weren’t done – How Polanco addition fits

The Seattle Mariners felt they had a roster ready for opening day after two trades on Jan. 5, but they had one more target. On Monday, they got him.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade Polanco Jorge...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Trade Breakdown: Who is new 2B Jorge Polanco?

Do the Seattle Mariners finally have their answer at second base after their trade for one-time All-Star Jorge Polanco?

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade Polanco Jorge...

Seattle Sports Video

Instant Reaction: Shannon Drayer on Mariners trade for Jorge Polanco

As soon as news broke about Seattle Mariners' trade for Jorge Polanco, M's insider Shannon Drayer broke it down with Wyman and Bob. Watch here.

23 hours ago

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager to miss most of spring after surgery