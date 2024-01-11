Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Can UW Huskies keep Kalen DeBoer? CFP insider thinks Alabama will get him

Jan 11, 2024, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer high fives fans before a 2023 game against Arizona State. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Kalen DeBoer just led the UW Huskies to a national championship game appearance, and with only three losses in 28 games during his two years with the Dawgs, it stands to reason that he is going to be a hot commodity for any big-time program looking for a new head coach.

Who will be the next Seahawks coach? Huard, Bumpus weigh in

Does that mean football fans in Seattle are in for a second shocker this coaching cycle? Buckle up, Huskies, because things look like they’re about to get bumpy.

A day after the Seattle Seahawks made the tough decision to remove Pete Carroll from head coach, attention is shifting to the status of DeBoer – especially after a college football insider made a proclamation Thursday morning that should scare any UW fan that is hoping DeBoer will stay on Montlake.

Powerhouse Alabama, which along with Washington was one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff this month, is looking for a new head coach after the legendary Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday. FOX analyst Joel Klatt joined “The Herd” on Thursday and shared what he knows about the Alabama situation and who he thinks is going to succeed Saban.

Sorry Dawgs, these quotes are going to be uncomfortable.

“This guy is a guy that I think has been looking – quietly,” Klatt said of DeBoer in his conversation on Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show. “One of the reasons I think that he has been looking is not anything negative about Washington other than he’s not working right now for the person who hired him. Jen Cohen was the athletic director that hired him at Washington; she’s now the athletic director at USC.”

That is a pretty strong point. Cohen left UW in August, with Troy Dannen being hired away from Tulane by Washington in October to be the school’s new AD.

Something else worth knowing: DeBoer switched his representation to high-powered agent Jimmy Sexton last year, and as Klatt explained, Sexton will be especially in control this coaching cycle. And since one of Sexton’s other clients, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, has said he’s not leaving Eugene, that adds to the likelihood that DeBoer could be Alabama’s target.

“This is what I do know: Jimmy Sexton is going to control this search, every bit of it, because he controls every chess piece on the board,” Klatt said. “He represents (Texas head coach) Steve Sarkisian, he represents Dan Lanning, he represents Kalen DeBoer, he represents Mike Norvell at Florida State, Dabo Sweeney at Clemson, James Franklin at Penn State. So he will try to slow-play this as long as Alabama will allow him so that he can get every one of his clients the raise that they feel like they deserve. So he’s going to try to play it slow, Alabama is going to try to go quickly.”

And if Alabama wants to make a decision as soon as it can?

“In my estimation, the most logical candidate in terms of the expediency, in terms of the way they want to operate, is Kalen DeBoer,” Klatt said. “I’m actually going to be pretty surprised if Kalen DeBoer is not the next coach at Alabama.”

In an article by Klatt published later Thursday on FOXSports.com, he added this:

Alabama wants to get this done quickly. I’ve been told Alabama wanted to get this search done within 72 hours of Wednesday’s announcement (of Saban’s retirement), regardless of name, because it wants to solidify the locker room.

That’s why I believe DeBoer is the most logical candidate in this process with how quickly Alabama wants to operate.

(Gulp.)

What’s next for UW Huskies? Top questions after title game loss

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

Michael Penix Jr. UW Huskies NFL Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Bump: Why Michael Penix will be better in NFL than USC’s Caleb Williams

Three top Pac-12 QBs are expected to go early in the NFL Draft between UW's Michael Penix Jr., USC's Caleb Williams and Oregon's Bo Nix.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

What’s next for UW Huskies? Top questions after title game loss

The 2024 UW Huskies will look much different than the 2023 team that fell short in the national championship against Michigan.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr NFL Draft Stock...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: How title game loss impacts Michael Penix’s draft stock

After Michael Penix Jr.'s tough championship game vs Michigan, Brock Huard explains whether that could cause a slide down NFL Draft boards.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Christian Caple

Caple: Takeaways from Huskies’ CFP title game loss to Michigan

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple shares details from Houston, where Washington fell to Michigan 34-13 in the CFP National Championship.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Michigan Michael Penix Jr...

Brandon Gustafson

Analysis: Missed opportunities sink UW Huskies’ offense vs Michigan

The UW Huskies fell short of their championship aspirations, and the offense missed far too many chances to get back into the game.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Michigan CFP Jalen McMillan...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: UW Huskies come up short of national title

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk and Bob Stelton weigh in after the UW Huskies' 34-13 loss to Michigan in the CFP National Championship.

3 days ago

Can UW Huskies keep Kalen DeBoer? CFP insider thinks Alabama will get him