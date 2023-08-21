USC hires UW Huskies’ Jen Cohen as athletic director

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Cohen has been hired as USC’s athletic director after seven years in the same post with the UW Huskies.

Cohen becomes the first female athletic director in USC’s storied history.

Welcome to the Trojan Family, Jennifer Cohen! Cohen becomes USC’s 10th athletic director after serving in the same post at Washington the last seven years. pic.twitter.com/9omir8GB4X — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 21, 2023

She replaces Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after 3 1/2 years, citing “ongoing health challenges.”

There also was an athletic department review and complaints about Bohn’s management style and behavior.

Washington has named deputy athletics director Erin O’Connell its interim AD.

Cohen had been at Washington for 24 years and was named athletic director in 2016. She is a Southern California native and graduate of San Diego State. Cohen also would be the second straight USC AD who wasn’t a former Trojans football player and had no administrative experience.

Cohen recently oversaw Washington’s move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten, which is effective in 2024. USC started the Pac-12 dominos last June when it announced along with UCLA that they were headed to the Big Ten.

Washington shared a statement from president Ana Mari Cauce following the announcement by USC:

"We’re grateful to Jennifer Cohen for her 25 years of outstanding service to the University of Washington, including the last seven years as the Director of Athletics." Read @UW President Ana Mari Cauce's full statement regarding the departure of Jen Cohenhttps://t.co/O4PL6OkS6f — UW News (@uwnews) August 21, 2023

Cohen is also a member of the College Football Playoff committee and takes over an athletic program that has had a recent run of success in its marquee sports.

Football is ranked sixth in The Associated Press preseason poll in its second season under Lincoln Riley, and men’s basketball has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield and features the nation’s top incoming freshman class, which includes Isaiah Collier and Bronny James.

Women’s basketball made the NCAA Tournament in its second season under Lindsay Gottlieb and beach volleyball has won three straight national championships.

