We’re just days away from one of the biggest games in UW Huskies history as they’re getting ready to play Texas in the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies and Longhorns face off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Washington is No. 2 in the nation after going 13-0 and winning the Pac-12 while No. 3 Texas is 12-1 and are Big 12 champions. The winner will face the winner of Michigan-Alabama for the national championship.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, which the Huskies won 27-20, and also a matchup between current UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Two guys that know a thing or two about big games for the UW Huskies are Damon and Brock Huard, who both starred as quarterbacks for Washington in the ’90s.

The Huard brothers will be teaming up every week up until the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to preview the matchup, and this week’s episode is now available on YouTube and SeattleSports.com.

Last Week: Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Greg McElroy on how UW and Texas compare

This week features a special guest, former UW Huskies quarterback Billy Joe Hobert, who helped lead Washington to a national championship in 1991 and was Rose Bowl MVP that season.

This episode’s topics include the biggest factors that will impact who wins the Sugar Bowl, as well as Brock and Damon’s final game predictions.

Listen to this week’s episode at this link or in the video player at the top of this story.

Catch the UW Huskies in the Sugar Bowl against Texas with the live ESPN Radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Sports 97.3 FM or either station’s official mobile app at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The other College Football Playoff semifinal, the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama at 2 p.m., will also air live.

