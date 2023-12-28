Close
UW HUSKIES

Radio: How to hear UW Huskies’ CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl vs Texas

Dec 28, 2023, 2:53 PM

Apple Cup UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

UW Huskies WR Rome Odunze and QB Michael Penix Jr. celebrate a TD in the 2023 Apple Cup. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies are back in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in seven years, and if you’re looking for the ESPN Radio broadcast of the Sugar Bowl, we have you covered.

ESPN’s McDonough: UW Huskies facing ‘maybe the most talented team’ in Texas

No. 2 Washington’s CFP semifinal matchup with No. 3 Texas will air live at 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Day on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and both the Seattle Sports and KIRO apps.

The television broadcast, meanwhile, will be on ESPN.

We don’t have just the Sugar Bowl on Monday. It will actually be the third big bowl game of the day to air on Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio, including the other CFP semifinal, which will be the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama. The national championship game between the winners of the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl will also air live on Monday, Jan. 8 on Seattle Sports.

Here are the ESPN Radio broadcast details for the UW Huskies in the Sugar Bowl and other upcoming bowl games on Seattle Sports.

New Year’s Day

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

When – 10 a.m.
Radio – Seattle Sports 710 AM; KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Stream – Seattle Sports app; KIRO Newsradio app
TV – ESPN

Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

When – 2 p.m.
Radio – Seattle Sports 710 AM; KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Stream – Seattle Sports app; KIRO Newsradio app
TV – ESPN

Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)

No. 2 UW Huskies vs. No. 3 Texas

When – 5:30 p.m.
Radio – Seattle Sports 710 AM; KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Stream – Seattle Sports app; KIRO Newsradio app
TV – ESPN

More bowl games on Seattle Sports

Thursday, Dec. 28

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 N.C. State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (2:45 p.m.)

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 29

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (Noon)

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (4:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (8:30 a.m.)

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (1 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 8

CFP National Championship: Sugar Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner (4:30 p.m.)

Radio: How to hear UW Huskies’ CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl vs Texas