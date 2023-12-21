Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Damon Huard: UW Huskies’ Michael Penix ‘is ready for the NFL’

Dec 21, 2023, 11:46 AM

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr...

UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. reacts after a first down in the Apple Cup on Nov. 25, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

We’ll get to see Michael Penix Jr. start at quarterback at least one more time for the UW Huskies.

Chris Petersen’s keys to a UW Huskies win over Texas in CFP

Penix, who finished second in Heisman voting this year, helped guide Washington to a perfect 13-0 record so far and now the Huskies will take on Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Whether or not the Sugar Bowl is Penix’s last game with UW remains to be seen, but once his season is done, Penix will be NFL bound.

“Hopefully, Damon, they win and seven days later (Penix gets to) sling it one more time at NRG Stadium down there in Houston for the national championship, so (then) he’ll get two more games and then the full evaluation will be on,” Brock Huard said to his brother Damon, who is also a former NFL and UW Huskies quarterback. “He will be picked apart, he will be discussed, he will be analyzed.”

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Greg McElroy on how UW and Texas compare

Brock Huard said he’s been looking at NFL Draft big boards, and he often sees Penix tabbed as a late-first or early-second-round pick.

“I’m curious, I’m not going to ask you about draft standings, I’m just curious about his NFL play,” Brock Huard said. “Are there things that he does in his game no that maybe he’s gotta sharpen up gonna be a little bit different at the next level? Or do you think the game just totally translates and he could be Year 1 starter in the NFL?”

Replied Damon Huard, “I think it’s gonna be all about the system, the team he goes to as far as playing early.”

As far as Penix’s skillset, Damon Huard doesn’t see there being any issue with him translating to the NFL level.

“He has the arm talent and the ability to be accurate deep down the field, which you have to do in the National Football League. He has the anticipation skills, and even more than anything else, he’s played so much football,” he said. “You kind of look back these last few years these guys these Mitchell Trubisky (types where), ‘Oh, he’s really good one year (in college).’ Michael Penix is a six-year player. He’s 23 years old, and he’ll be 24 as a rookie and he’s played a lot of football. And with his arm talent if he goes to the right place, he’s gonna be just fine.”

That being said, there will be an adjustment for Penix, but it’s one that all players have to deal with going from college to the NFL.

“The biggest adjustment for every quarterback going to the NFL is the speed of the game,” Damon Huard said. “But he is ready for the National Football League.”

Listen to the conversation at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

247Sports’ Huffman: Where UW Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class stands

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former UW head coach Chris Petersen previews the UW vs Texas College Football Playoff game

Former University of Washington head coach Chris Petersen joined Brock Huard and Damon Huard to talk about the upcoming College Football Playoff Game between Washington and Texas. What does he view as the keys to this game? What can the Huskies do to help their chances of playing for a National Championship. Watch their interview […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Seattle Sports Video

K.J. Wright on Jamal Adams being home and not on Seahawks sideline

Jamal Adams didn't play for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, and he also wasn't at Lumen Field. K.J. Wright shared his thoughts on that.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

Chris Petersen’s keys to a UW Huskies win over Texas in CFP

Legendary UW Huskies HC Chris Petersen broke down the biggest keys for Washington to beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks’ Woolen, Bryant are in ‘sophomore slumps’

Brock Huard dives into DBs Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who have struggled in 2023 after shining as rookies for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

SeattleSports.com Staff

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Greg McElroy on how UW and Texas compare

With the UW Huskies closing in on the Sugar Bowl, Brock and Damon Huard preview the matchup and talk all things Washington.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Grading Drew Lock’s play in Seahawks’ win over Eagles

After Drew Lock led the Seattle Seahawks to a comeback win over the Eagles, Brock Huard grades the backup quarterback's performance.

2 days ago

Damon Huard: UW Huskies’ Michael Penix ‘is ready for the NFL’