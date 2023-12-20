We’re now just two weeks away from one of the biggest games in UW Huskies history as they’re getting ready to play Texas in the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies and Longhorns face off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Washington is No. 2 in the nation after going 13-0 and winning the Pac-12 while No. 3 Texas is 12-1 and are Big 12 champions. The winner will face the winner of Michigan-Alabama for the national championship.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, which the Huskies won 27-20, and also a matchup between current UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Two guys that know a thing or two about big games for the UW Huskies are Damon and Brock Huard, who both starred as quarterbacks for Washington in the ’90s.

The Huard brothers will be teaming up every week up until the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to preview the matchup, and this week’s episode is now available on YouTube and SeattleSports.com.

Last Week: Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Where UW has edge over Texas

This week features a special guest, college football commentator Greg McElroy, a former Alabama and NFL quarterback who will be calling the Sugar Bowl for ESPN.

This episode’s topics include: How the two teams compare and contrast, what it’s like playing in a championship game, and setting the scene for the game down in New Orleans.

Listen to this week’s episode at this link or in the video player at the top of this story.

