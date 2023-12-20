Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Greg McElroy on how UW and Texas compare

Dec 20, 2023, 10:20 AM

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Michael Penix Jr. of the UW Huskies throws a pass in the 2022 Alamo Bowl against Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

We’re now just two weeks away from one of the biggest games in UW Huskies history as they’re getting ready to play Texas in the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies and Longhorns face off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Washington is No. 2 in the nation after going 13-0 and winning the Pac-12 while No. 3 Texas is 12-1 and are Big 12 champions. The winner will face the winner of Michigan-Alabama for the national championship.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, which the Huskies won 27-20, and also a matchup between current UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Two guys that know a thing or two about big games for the UW Huskies are Damon and Brock Huard, who both starred as quarterbacks for Washington in the ’90s.

The Huard brothers will be teaming up every week up until the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to preview the matchup, and this week’s episode is now available on YouTube and SeattleSports.com.

Last Week: Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Where UW has edge over Texas

This week features a special guest, college football commentator Greg McElroy, a former Alabama and NFL quarterback who will be calling the Sugar Bowl for ESPN.

This episode’s topics include: How the two teams compare and contrast, what it’s like playing in a championship game, and setting the scene for the game down in New Orleans.

Listen to this week’s episode at this link or in the video player at the top of this story.

More on the UW Huskies:

• Kalen DeBoer is AP coach of the year after leading UW to CFP
• Huard: What UW’s CFP semifinal vs Texas will come down to
• Caple: How UW Huskies’ 2023 transfers performed this season
• UW Huskies land transfer QB Will Rogers from Mississippi State

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: KJ Wright on Seahawks S Jamal Adams not being on the sideline for Monday Night Football

The Seahawks came back and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football but, one thing stood out to Former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. Where was Seahawks S Jamal Adams? Should he have been on the sideline with his team? He joined The Brock & Salk Show to explain the if it’s an issue for […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks’ Woolen, Bryant are in ‘sophomore slumps’

Brock Huard dives into DBs Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who have struggled in 2023 after shining as rookies for the Seattle Seahawks.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Grading Drew Lock’s play in Seahawks’ win over Eagles

After Drew Lock led the Seattle Seahawks to a comeback win over the Eagles, Brock Huard grades the backup quarterback's performance.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The Pete Carroll Show breaks down Seattle Seahawks’ Wk 15 victory the Philadelphia Eagles (12/19/23)

Each week, the day after the Seahawks game, head coach Pete Carroll will join Brock & Salk for “The Pete Carroll Show”. This week, they discuss the Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and what he saw from his perspective. What can this team learn from this game and take into the next […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Injuries: Where things stand with Geno, Adams, Witherspoon

Pete Carroll had a number of notable Seattle Seahawks injury updates on Tuesday, including starting quarterback Geno Smith.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Eagles Geno Smith staff...

Brent Stecker

Eagles Reporter: Why Seahawks may have advantage for MNF

Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer breaks down the Seattle Seahawks' Monday Night Football matchup with the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles.

2 days ago

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: Greg McElroy on how UW and Texas compare