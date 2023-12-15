Close
UW HUSKIES

Brock & Damon Huard’s Playoff Preview: Where UW has edge over Texas

Dec 15, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 2:13 pm

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

When the calendar changes from December to January, it doesn’t just mean we’ll be entering 2024. It also means that the UW Huskies’ College Football Playoff matchup with Texas will finally be here.

The Huskies and Longhorns face off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Washington is No. 2 in the nation after going 13-0 and winning the Pac-12 while No. 3 Texas is 12-1 and are Big 12 champions. The winner will face the winner of Michigan-Alabama for the national championship.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, which the Huskies won 27-20, and also a matchup between current UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Two guys that know a thing or two about big games for the UW Huskies are Damon and Brock Huard, who both starred as quarterbacks for Washington in the ’90s.

The Huard brothers will be teaming up every week up until the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to preview the matchup, and the first episode of Brock and Damon’s Playoff Preview released Friday morning.

This week’s topics include whether star Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should have won the Heisman rather than finishing second, comparing DeBoer to legendary Washington head coaches Don James and Chris Petersen and taking a closer look at the Sugar Bowl matchup between two of the best play-callers in the country – UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and Sarkisian, who runs Texas’ offense.

Check out the full 24-minute conversation at this link, in the player at the top of this story, or the podcast below.

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Dylan Morris...

Christian Caple

Caple’s UW Huskies Notebook: QB Morris’ status, staff departure, more

UW Huskies QB Dylan Morris is still with the team, but exploring his transfer options. Christian Caple has details on that and much more from the team.

19 hours ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What to know about UW Huskies transfer QB target Will Rogers

Brock Huard dives into Will Rogers, a transfer quarterback from Mississippi State who is visiting the UW Huskies this weekend.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

Brandon Gustafson

What They Said: UW QB Michael Penix Jr. in-studio at Seattle Sports

Star UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joined Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob ahead of the team's playoff matchup with Texas.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why No. 2 Huskies’ matchup vs No. 3 Texas favors UW

Brock Huard shares why he likes the UW Huskies' Sugar Bowl matchup with Texas in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Martin Stadium...

Adam Lewis

Where WSU, OSU fight with departing Pac-12 members stands

WSU and Oregon State are stepping up their fight against the departing members of the Pac-12. Adam Lewis details the latest.

3 days ago

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

See where the Gonzaga men, and the Gonzaga, WSU and UW Huskies women all landed in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball polls.

4 days ago

