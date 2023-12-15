When the calendar changes from December to January, it doesn’t just mean we’ll be entering 2024. It also means that the UW Huskies’ College Football Playoff matchup with Texas will finally be here.

The Huskies and Longhorns face off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Washington is No. 2 in the nation after going 13-0 and winning the Pac-12 while No. 3 Texas is 12-1 and are Big 12 champions. The winner will face the winner of Michigan-Alabama for the national championship.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, which the Huskies won 27-20, and also a matchup between current UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Two guys that know a thing or two about big games for the UW Huskies are Damon and Brock Huard, who both starred as quarterbacks for Washington in the ’90s.

The Huard brothers will be teaming up every week up until the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl to preview the matchup, and the first episode of Brock and Damon’s Playoff Preview released Friday morning.

This week’s topics include whether star Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should have won the Heisman rather than finishing second, comparing DeBoer to legendary Washington head coaches Don James and Chris Petersen and taking a closer look at the Sugar Bowl matchup between two of the best play-callers in the country – UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and Sarkisian, who runs Texas’ offense.

Check out the full 24-minute conversation at this link, in the player at the top of this story, or the podcast below.

More on the UW Huskies

• Huard: What to know about UW transfer QB target Will Rogers

• What They Said: Michael Penix Jr. in-studio at Seattle Sports

• Huard: Why No. 2 Huskies’ matchup vs No. 3 Texas favors UW

• Penix 2nd in Heisman voting for best finish in UW history

• 10 Texas players to know as UW Huskies prepare for Sugar Bowl