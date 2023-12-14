Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

What They Said: UW QB Michael Penix Jr. in-studio at Seattle Sports

Dec 13, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The No. 2-ranked UW Huskies enter the College Football Playoff with one of the nation’s best players at the most important position in football.

Huard: Why No. 2 UW Huskies’ matchup vs No. 3 Texas favors Washington

Michael Penix Jr., Washington’s star quarterback and the runner-up for this year’s Heisman Memorial Trophy, joined Wyman and Bob on Wednesday as part of Seattle Sports’ and KIRO Newsradio’s annual Holiday Magic thanks to Montlake Futures.

Things have been “real crazy” of late, Penix said, especially after spending last weekend in New York City for the Heisman ceremony.

Penix 2nd in Heisman voting for best finish in UW Huskies history

“But I’m just super excited and just blessed for all the opportunities that’s presented itself to me,” he said. “I’ve just been soaking it all in. I wouldn’t wish to be anywhere else. I’m just happy and just glad to be a Husky and man, it’s been pretty busy. But not too much. Not too much.”

Penix caught a lot of eyes at the ceremony for his purple suit.

The attention wasn’t necessarily for the suit’s color, but because inside, Penix had the names of all his UW teammates and coaches.

“Just to show my support to them because I know that obviously I couldn’t be in a position without those guys,” Penix said of the suit. “… I was just trying to find a way to highlight others around me and I felt like that was definitely the perfect thing.”

Prepping for Texas

The Huskies’ next game isn’t for another few weeks.

That game is the Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Texas. The winner will face the winner of Michigan vs. Alabama for the National Championship.

10 Texas players to know as UW Huskies prepare for Sugar Bowl

So what’s the preparation been like?

“We’ve been practicing. Had a couple of workouts, a couple of practices so far. We’re gonna get a little time time off for the holidays because once Christmas time comes around, we’ll be working and we won’t really be able to be around our family,” Penix said. “But it’s been great. Just diving in on the film on them, those guys, that’s a very good team over there and obviously they’re in the College Football Playoff for a reason. We know that we have what it takes, so we’re just gonna go out there and execute and just play our football. But we’ve definitely been doing a lot of studying and trying to find ways to win the football game.”

Close wins

The Huskies are a perfect 13-0, and getting to that point has hardly been easy.

Of Washington’s last nine wins, seven were by one score and just one saw the Huskies win by double digits.

Where does UW’s ability to win those close games come from?

“It all started before the season in our offseason workouts and stuff like that,” Penix said. “We always did extra after our running and conditioning and stuff like that. And coach (Ron McKeefery), our strength coach, he’s always like, ‘This is the part that nobody else is doing’ to give us what we need to be able to come out on top of those close games and stuff like that. It just builds character and it just shows our team’s will to win. We showed it plenty of weeks.”

That being said, winning close isn’t what the Huskies are trying to do week to week.

“It’s not like I’m gonna sit up here and praise it because we don’t always want to be in those close games,” he said. “But for us, it’s always just doing whatever it takes, and that’s what it’s been about all season, and just this team has been doing a remarkable job with that.”

Connection with Odunze

Penix led the nation in passing yards for the second year in a row this season, and having an All-American receiver certainly made that more feasible.

Penix’s top target this year has been Rome Odunze, who had 81 receptions for 1,428 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Odunze also rushed twice for 37 yards and a touchdown.

How did that chemistry develop?

“I’m not gonna sit here and say it’s been like that since Day 1 because obviously you have to build that trust and that confidence within each other as time goes on,” Penix said. “The biggest thing about it was when I first got here, my first week here, we were just doing offseason workouts — so it was just training, lifting weights and running at that time — but just having him and the rest of the receivers coming up to me, like, ‘Hey, we want to get some throws in build that chemistry, find ways to get better,’ it just showed the character that I had around me and I knew that we were gonna be able to do special things.”

Part of why Penix trusts Odunze so much, he said, is because he knows Odunze is going to give 100% on ever play.

“I don’t have to worry about him taking the rep off, and I feel like that’s definitely what it comes from because once you start getting people taking reps off and not always giving that 100% and being that same guy every day, that’s when things become inconsistent,” he said. “But for us, it has been very consistent because he’s been one of those guys that’s always going to be where I need him.”

DeBoer named coach of the year and Penix wins Maxwell award

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Michael Penix Jr. discusses the Sugar Bowl, the Heismann awards, and what’s next for him

University of Washington QB Michael Penix joins Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton to discuss the College Football playoffs, the Heisman awards, and what he’s doing to prepare for Texas. What is it like to be playing for a National Championship opportunity? What was the Heisman process like from his perspective. What are some causes that […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock...

Brent Stecker

Wyman: Confident in Seahawks’ Drew Lock if he starts vs Eagles?

Drew Lock made his first start as Seattle Seahawks quarterback last Sunday. What if he needs to play again in place of Geno Smith on Monday Night Football?

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Seahawks risk being stuck in mediocrity, should look for future QB

The most frustrating position to be in the NFL is mediocre. The Seattle Seahawks risk being just that, and should look for their next QB.

10 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: How to fix the Seattle Seahawks Defense

Is it possible to fix the issues the Seattle Seahawks defense is suffering through this season? What, if anything, is the easiest thing to address for this team? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and what this team might be able to accomplish the rest of the season if they correct some of these […]

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is the hatred in the Seahawks-49ers rivalry back?

Are the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers back to the days of hating each other? What does it mean for the future of this rivalry? What plays made this game a potential spark point for a renewed hatred? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what it means for the the race to […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Instant Reaction to the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 loss to the 49ers (12/10/23)

Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcaster and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman checks in from Levi’s Stadium with his instant reaction to the Hawks’ 28-16 loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers. What did he think about this game? Be sure to catch Dave weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

3 days ago

What They Said: UW QB Michael Penix Jr. in-studio at Seattle Sports