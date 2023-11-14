The Seattle Seahawks have now played two games with their big midseason acquisition, Leonard Williams, anchoring down the defensive line. That may be a small sample, but you already can count Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus as impressed by Williams.

“We’ve only got two games (to go off of), but he is the only player – or maybe the best – on that defensive line at handling the double team,” Bumpus said during Tuesday’s edition of Bump and Stacy.

At 6 foot 5 and 300 pounds, Williams is a handful for opposing offensive linemen to deal with. His size and playing style is allowing the Seahawks to get even bigger on the D-line, as well, as head coach Pete Carroll said Monday during his weekly Seattle Sports show that Dre Jones (6-3, 281 pounds) will play more defensive end going forward.

Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver who now serves as host of the team’s pregame and postgame radio shows, shared what he’s seen so far from Williams following Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

“I’ve seen him split a couple (double teams),” Bumpus said. “I’ve seen him have one hand on this man’s chest, the other hand on this man’s chest, stalemating, letting Bobby (Wagner) and all these guys get after it. I just like it, man. He brings a physicality to this defensive line that I don’t think we saw (before).”

Bumpus continued by pointing out how Williams is different from fellow Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

“J-Reed is more of that quick, split you, get in the backfield type of dude, whereas Williams is like, alright, let’s go head up – let’s square up and let’s get after this. He brings a different dynamic.”

Williams was more noticeable Sunday compared to his first game with Seattle, registering his first sack in a Seahawks uniform. But that’s not the only time he made a significant impact.

“He got his first sack last week and he helped Boye Mafe get his seventh sack last week,” Bumpus said. “I think we’re gonna see more and more of Leonard Williams just jacking up the backfield when it’s all said and done. I like what I’m seeing out of ‘Big Cat.'”

