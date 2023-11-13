Seahawks Notebook: Carroll on Jason Peters, Dre Jones, injuries

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 6-3 after Sunday’s last-second 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders, and there are some new players this season with veteran experience who have played roles in the team’s fight with the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West.

On Monday’s Pete Carroll Show, the head coach addressed a few of them.

First up, there’s 41-year-old right tackle Jason Peters, who was elevated from the practice squad for the third time Sunday and performed well in 58 snaps.

“You know, that’s a lot of plays, so he’s in it,” Carroll said of the likely future Hall of Famer. “I thought he played really well and looked really good and consistent. Played in crucial situations excellent, so that’s really good for us.”

There is a question about Peters’ future with the team, however. Abraham Lucas, who started at right tackle as a rookie last season and came into this year in the same role, is nearing his return from a Week 1 knee injury. Peters is now out of practice squad elevations, meaning he will need to be moved to the 53-man active roster to be eligible to play in any more games for the Seahawks.

“We’ll get Abe coming back this week to practice, we’ll see how that goes, but Jason stepping up like that was really helpful,” Carroll said.

Next, let’s shift the focus to the defensive line. Following the recent trade acquisition of one-time Pro Bowl D-tackle Leonard Williams, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard mentioned to Carroll that he noticed Dre Jones spent a lot of time at defensive end in Sunday’s win. Jones was an offseason signing after four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

“He’ll do that a lot more as we go forward,” Carroll said of Jones playing on the end. “He’s done that a lot in his past, so it’s a nice mix for us. He’s just getting going. It’s somewhat of a change, emphasis-wise with our style of play and the way our guys are asked to do it and all that, but he’s gonna be a big factor for us there.”

Injury and status updates

Carroll said the Seahawks are “in pretty darn good shape coming back this week.”

The most notable injury concern is with second-year wide receiver and special teamer Dareke Young, who in his return Sunday may have re-aggravated a core injury.

“We’re a little concerned about Dareke, he had a little something happen, might have been some scar tissue issue but it wasn’t serious,” Carroll said.

Carroll added that he expects guard Anthony Bradford back after he missed Sunday’s game.

“He’ll be back and should be able to go. I don’t know that for sure yet, haven’t seen him yet, but he had a personal family thing that he had to take care of so he should be in good shape to compete,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks have a grueling stretch coming up that will be telling for their division title hopes. They hit the road Sunday to play the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams, who beat Seattle in Week 1, then have just three days of practice to get ready for a huge Thanksgiving matchup against the 49ers. A week after that is a second straight Thursday game at the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys, which will be followed on Dec. 10 with another game against San Francisco, again on the road. Oh, and the following week is a Dec. 17 home game against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Listen to the full Pete Carroll Show from Monday at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

