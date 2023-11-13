Seahawks’ Lockett, Metcalf both come up big with game on the line

When the Seattle Seahawks were in their biggest moments, they went to the two biggest stars on the offense.

Simply put, Seattle’s two star receivers came up huge for the Hawks with the game on the line at the end of their 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

Tyler Lockett, who finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, was the key player on one of Seattle’s late touchdown drives, catching all four targets for 52 yards and a go-ahead touchdown.

And after Seattle’s defense allowed the Commanders to tie the game at 26-26 with less than a minute to go, Geno Smith hooked up with DK Metcalf not once but twice on the final drive of the game for a total of 44 yards. That set up Jason Myers’ fifth field goal of the day, which was the game-winner when time expired. Metcalf caught seven passes for 98 yards on the game.

“Tyler and DK made the big plays in there,” head coach Pete Carroll said after the game, later adding, “DK had a marvelous day, Tyler starred on this day.”

The Seahawks’ offense has struggled in recent weeks, especially last week when Seattle scored just three points.

Lockett and Metcalf have each had their moments this year, but the two star wideouts haven’t really each had a game this year where both shined at the same time.

Without the two receivers and Smith leading the way, the Seahawks very well could have left Lumen Field with another loss.

Lockett having a big game for the Seahawks was especially noteworthy as he was nearly knocked out of the contest in the first quarter. During an early drive, Lockett was the intended target when Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes hit him helmet-to-helmet, resulting in Lockett getting tested for a concussion and Forbes receiving an ejection.

“The fact that he got up was (big) … He didn’t waver,” Carroll said of Lockett. “He had a great game after that. He’s a total pro. He’s the consummate pro and he showed it again today … We had a great game from him today.”

The drive that ended with Lockett’s touchdown was vintage Lockett: getting open and working the sidelines, including on his score.

“Yeah, every time you see it, it’s like a wowing thing. Tyler, again, he’s got those small feet and he just knows how to get them in bounds,” Smith said with a laugh after the game. “He’s going to continue to make those plays – he practices that – but he’s really great at it.”

As for Metcalf, on top of his noteworthy box score, Carroll lauded the fifth-year receiver’s focus.

“His focus was great today. He was so tuned in,” he said. “I don’t know if you noticed how he was hustling around and all that, but his focus was so good. And there wasn’t a play where it seemed like he wasn’t available for it. It was really clear to us. I thought he had a terrific game.”

Going to Metcalf with the game on the line during the Seahawks’ final drive was exactly what Smith was hoping for.

“DK, he’s such a special player. Any time I have a chance to get him the ball, especially when the game is on the line, he continues to show up and show you exactly who he is,” Smith said. “I believe he’s one of the better receivers in the game. I feel like he played a tremendous game today … DK made some tremendous plays just being exactly who he is.”

Having both those receivers on the roster makes life very easy for Smith and the Seahawks and very difficult for opposing defenses, Smith said.

“As you can see, D-coordinators are doing just about anything to guard those guys,” Smith said. “And it’s really hard for them to do it. Either they’re going to take away and double DK or they’re going to double Tyler, and my job is to find the single, the guy who’s matched up one-on-one, and typically those guys win their one-on-ones. I felt like Tyler had a great game.”

The Seahawks wound up with 29 points, but they left points on the board, especially in the first half when they had nine points on three Myers field goals and no touchdowns.

Lockett said there wasn’t any frustration on not finding the end zone.

“We know that it’s the NFL and there’s gonna be games like this where the team that does right longer is gonna be able to win,” Lockett said. “… We all trust each other.”

Smith told reporters that before the Seahawks’ final drive of the game, Carroll told him that going to overtime was OK. Lockett said the offense’s mentality was to end the game in regulation.

“Those last two drives, very big because it seemed like the Commanders did a great job adjusting, but we were able to find a way and keep going,” he said. ” … We don’t sit here and say ‘Alright, let’s get ready for OT.’ It’s like no, we’re going to try to go score.”

