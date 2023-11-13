The Seattle Seahawks are still holding onto a share of first place in the NFC West, and their stars came up big to make sure they did.

Seahawks 29, Commanders 26: Big Plays | Recap | Box score

Quarterback Geno Smith led Seattle on its game-winning drive in a 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with leading receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both taking over at times in the fourth quarter.

The victory moves the Hawks to 6-3 on the season, keeping them tied with the 49ers for the lead in their division with a key matchup on Thanksgiving between the two rivals nearing.

As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of the voices of Seattle Sports to Sunday’s win. Read them below, and tune in all day Monday for even more analysis beginning at 6 a.m., including The Pete Carroll Show with the Seahawks head coach at 9:30.

Seahawks’ Lockett, Metcalf both come up big with game on the line

• Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.) & Seahawks Radio Network

• Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob



The Seahawks pull off a huge win! To say they needed it would be a wild understatement. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to Baltimore last weekend and a very uneven first half, the Hawks’ offense came to life in the second half to score 20 points.

To see them put it together on the final drive of the game to secure the win has got be comforting for the team, Pete and fans.

The Hawks’ offense went 50 yards on seven plays in 52 seconds to set up the game-winning 43 yard field goal by Jason Myers. More importantly, Geno and DK Metcalf connected on two huge plays on that drive. Those two have had trouble finding their rhythm as of late, so seeing that connection when it mattered most was huge for the team.

Throw in another sack for Boye Mafe, who now has a team record seven games in a row with a sack, and a defense that looked decidedly better than last weekend, and this feels like a very good and timely win to come up with. Especially considering their immediate upcoming schedule.

Watch: Boye Mafe breaks Seahawks record that lasted 25 years

• Mike Salk – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

Stars are at their best in the biggest moments, and that is why you want them on your team. At the wide receiver position, that sometimes means getting open and getting your hands on the ball even when the whole stadium knows it’s coming your way. That is exactly what DK Metcalf did on the final drive of that game.

It wasn’t the prettiest day, especially for the offense. They missed opportunities and mismanaged the clock at the end of the first half. Geno Smith once again opened the door for a lot of conversation about his play. He often seemed “off,” and yet he threw for 369 yards, didn’t turn the ball over at all, and led his team on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter. That is doing exactly what the game situation dictated, and it’s why Pete Carroll continues to trust him.

This wasn’t the prettiest win, but it was exactly what the Seahawks needed to get themselves back on track with the stink of the Baltimore loss now squarely in the rearview mirror.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• New DL Leonard Williams on trade, how his game fits with Seahawks

• Huard: Which college QBs could be in play for Seahawks in draft?

• Salk on Seattle Seahawks: What Carroll’s answer to QB question really said