The Seattle Seahawks rebounded from one of their worst losses in recent memory with a dramatic victory at home to cling onto a share of first place in the NFC West.

Jason Myers hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Hawks to a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders in a game that featured a frenzied second half.

On the day, Myers was a perfect 5 for 5 on field goals, plus 2 for 2 on extra points.

Seattle improves to 6-3, keeping it in a tie with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West with a Thanksgiving battle between the two rivals looming in less than two weeks. The Seahawks bounced back from a 37-3 blowout loss at Baltimore last week with Sunday’s win.

Seahawks’ Lockett, Metcalf both come up big with game on the line

Here’s a look at the big plays from the Seahawks’ latest victory.

FIRST QUARTER

• The Commanders came out firing, and just four plays into the game they were on the board on Brian Robinson Jr.’s 51-yard touchdown catch-and-run after leaking to an open spot along the sideline for Sam Howell to find him. Washington missed the PAT, settling for an early 6-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

• Though the Seahawks had scored six points on a pair of Jason Myers field goals, they were trailing 9-6 in the middle of the second quarter. Luckily for Seattle, Leonard Williams picked a great time for his first sack in a Hawks uniform, taking down Howell on a third-and-4 play to force Washington to punt.

A few drives later, Seattle would tie the game ahead of halftime on another Myers field goal.

THIRD QUARTER

• Robinson struck again early in the second half, adding a 48-yard catch on a similar play to his earlier touchdown. He didn’t find the end zone this time, however, and that ended up being important.

• Washington settled for another field goal on its first drive of the third quarter, as this Boye Mafe sack forced fourth down. On the play, Mafe set a Seahawks record for most consecutive games with a sack.

• The Seahawks had an answer following the Commanders’ field goal. Running back Kenneth Walker III got free for a dumpoff by quarterback Geno Smith, then scooted 64 yards to give Seattle its first touchdown and first lead of the day, 16-12.

• The Seahawks’ defense gave the offense a chance to build on its lead, with sensational rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon forcing a fumble at the end of a run by Howell, which was recovered by fellow corner Tariq Woolen at Seattle’s own 48.

FOURTH QUARTER

• The Seahawks did add to that lead, but it was yet another field goal, keeping it a one-score game at 19-12. The Commanders took advantage of that, as Howell connected with Antonio Gibson on a 19-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 19-all with 8 minutes even to go.

• The Commanders gave the Seahawks an extra opportunity, and Seattle took advantage of it. After Washington was called for pass interference on an incomplete pass attempt to DK Metcalf on fourth-and-5, the Seahawks were allowed to keep driving. Washington was flagged a couple more times in the ensuing plays, and Smith found Tyler Lockett for a 5-yard go-head touchdown pass, pushing Seattle ahead 26-19 with less than 4 minutes remaining. It was Lockett’s fourth reception on the drive as he came up huge in a must-score situation.

• Washington wasn’t ready to go away. Howell led the Commanders on a 10-play, 71-yard drive that included one conversion on fourth down and two more on third down, including the tying 35-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown with just under a minute to go.

• After allowing the late TD, the Seahawks needed to come through one last time. Smith and Metcalf did their part, connecting on passes of 17 and 27 yards to get into field goal position. Myers did his part, nailing a 43-yarder as time expired to deliver the win. Seconds later in an on-field interview with Jen Mueller on the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast, Myers gave credit to longsnapper Chris Stoll. “That was his first NFL game-winning snap, and that thing was perfect,” Myers said.

