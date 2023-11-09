The Seattle Seahawks made a big move at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants for two draft picks.

Williams, who made his Seahawks debut last week will play his first home game with the team Sunday against the Washington Commanders, joined The Huddle on Seattle Sports with Stacy Rost and former Seahawks players Michael Bumpus and Dave Wyman to describe the aftermath of the trade and more.

“The first week was pretty hectic,” said Williams, who had also been dealt at the trade deadline by the Jets to the Giants in 2019. “I mean, I’ve been through a trade before, so I thought I knew what to expect.”

Williams was the No. 6 overall pick out of USC in 2015 by the New York Jets, where he played for four years before being traded to the other New York team, the Giants.

“But a trade from the Jets to the Giants was kind of nothing when I didn’t have to move,” he said. “This past week, past two weeks, really, have been kind of tough just because I’m still adjusting to the time change … And then I’m still living out of a suitcase and stuff in my room in the hotel, but I think I finally found a spot … and should be moved out tomorrow. I’m trying to get adjusted to the time change, but the fact that it gets dark at 4 o’clock out here is not helping.”

That new spot came with some help from Williams’ new teammate, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who has a real estate license.

“I think it’s awesome that he does a lot of stuff outside of football. So when I found out that he was into that stuff, I took it as an opportunity to be like if I’m gonna go through someone to get a house anyways, why not help out a teammate in the process,” Williams said.

Williams, who stands 6 foot 5 and weighs over 300 pounds, can do a lot of things on the football field, as he broke down on The Huddle.

“I think just being tall and having length and using my length to keep blockers away from me, I think I’m good in the run game because of that,” he said. “I can get extension and get guys off me when it’s time to shed, and then that same length helps me in the pass rush, as well. I think I have a good bull rush and stuff like that, and then I can also speed rush as well. So I think I have a good combination of attributes that helps me play like along the whole defensive line, which has helped me in my whole career because I can play in any type of system, to be honest.”

Now that Williams is with the Seahawks, he’s on a winning team, which has been a rarity in his career. The Hawks enter this week at 5-3 and tied for the NFC West lead. Williams has made the playoffs just once in his career, which was last season with the Giants.

“It’s been tough playing on a lot of losing teams,” Williams said. “I was telling my girl, ‘This is one of the most complete teams I’ve played on in a long time on all sides of the ball.’ Even special teams seems to be really good here. And (being) later in my career, that’s something that I want before it’s all said and done is to play in the playoffs, play for the Super Bowl and possibly win one.”

Listen to The Huddle’s full interview with Leonard Williams, which includes him talking about his spearfishing exploits, at this link or in the players near the top of this story.

