In just his second NFL season, Boye Mafe has written his name into the Seattle Seahawks record books.

The 24-year-old edge rusher took down Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter Sunday, giving him seven straight games with at least one sack. That breaks the franchise record of six straight games with a sack, which was set by defensive end Michael Sinclair during a run over the end of the 1997 and beginning of the 1998 season.

The sixth game of Sinclair’s streak came on Sept. 27, 1998. Mafe was born just over two months after that game on Nov. 30, 1998.

Yeah, the record has been around for a while.

Watch Mafe’s record-setting sack here:

A SACK FOR MAFE IN 7 GAMES IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/2lb5MA6Y3N — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 12, 2023

Mafe, a second-round pick out of Minnesota by the Seahawks in 2022, leads Seattle with seven sacks this season. He’s enjoying a breakout campaign, having also forced a fumble and recovered two, and logging six tackles for loss and nine QB hits going into Sunday’s game.

If Mafe has his sights set on breaking another of Sinclair’s team records, he still has a lot of work to do. Sinclair, who spent 10 of his 11 years in the NFL with the Seahawks, registered a league-leading 16.5 sacks in that same 1998 season, a mark that still stands as most in a single season for any Hawks player.

Mafe didn’t have the only notable sack of Sunday’s game for Seattle. New defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who was acquired late last month in a deal with the New York Giants just before the NFL trade deadline, also got to Howell in his home debut at Lumen Field for his first sack in a Seahawks uniform.

