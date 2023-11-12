Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Watch: Boye Mafe breaks Seahawks record that lasted 25 years

Nov 12, 2023, 3:48 PM

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe...

Boye Mafe of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

In just his second NFL season, Boye Mafe has written his name into the Seattle Seahawks record books.

Huard: Which college QBs could be in play for Seahawks in draft?

The 24-year-old edge rusher took down Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter Sunday, giving him seven straight games with at least one sack. That breaks the franchise record of six straight games with a sack, which was set by defensive end Michael Sinclair during a run over the end of the 1997 and beginning of the 1998 season.

The sixth game of Sinclair’s streak came on Sept. 27, 1998. Mafe was born just over two months after that game on Nov. 30, 1998.

Yeah, the record has been around for a while.

Watch Mafe’s record-setting sack here:

Mafe, a second-round pick out of Minnesota by the Seahawks in 2022, leads Seattle with seven sacks this season. He’s enjoying a breakout campaign, having also forced a fumble and recovered two, and logging six tackles for loss and nine QB hits going into Sunday’s game.

If Mafe has his sights set on breaking another of Sinclair’s team records, he still has a lot of work to do. Sinclair, who spent 10 of his 11 years in the NFL with the Seahawks, registered a league-leading 16.5 sacks in that same 1998 season, a mark that still stands as most in a single season for any Hawks player.

Mafe didn’t have the only notable sack of Sunday’s game for Seattle. New defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who was acquired late last month in a deal with the New York Giants just before the NFL trade deadline, also got to Howell in his home debut at Lumen Field for his first sack in a Seahawks uniform.

New DL Leonard Williams on trade, how his game fits with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Inactives: Jordyn Brooks will play vs Commanders

After being listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks will play against the Commanders.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: The importance of Woolen getting going for Seahawks

"There's just a little bit of hesitancy in this game right now," Michael Bumpus said of Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith offensive line...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What do Seahawks need to accomplish most vs Commanders?

The Seattle Seahawks have a simple task this Sunday against Washington, Stacy Rost writes, which is looking like a playoff team again.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Injuries: Brooks among 4 questionable vs Washington

Star linebacker Jordyn Brooks headlines the Seattle Seahawks' injury report ahead of this Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Carroll: How Seahawks are bouncing back from blowout loss

After suffering a major defeat in Baltimore, Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll explains how his team is attempting to turn the page.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

Seahawks try to rebound from humbling loss when they host Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks return home to face the Washington Commanders after getting blown out in Baltimore 37-3 by the Ravens last week.

2 days ago

Watch: Boye Mafe breaks Seahawks record that lasted 25 years