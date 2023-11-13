Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks’ Carroll: Boye Mafe ‘ain’t done yet’ after record-setting sack

Nov 13, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe...

Boye Mafe of the Seattle Seahawks pressures Washington QB Sam Howell. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As Boye Mafe pinned Sam Howell to Lumen Field’s turf to start the second half, a 25-year-old Seattle Seahawks franchise record changed hands in the process.

Watch: Boye Mafe breaks Seahawks record for sack streak

Mafe became the first Seattle Seahawk to sack a quarterback in seven consecutive games, breaking defensive end Michael Sinclair’s six-game record that stretched from the end of the 1997 season into the 1998 season.

“His effort is so consistent, he’s really going for it,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly show Monday with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “And he’s confident. You’re seeing the confidence as he continues to grow with his opportunities and the flow of the game, taking full advantage of the teachings during the week and the skill level development and all that stuff. He’s just growing so when we got out there, it’s fun to watch.”

Carroll referenced Mafe’s relentless hustle chasing down Howell, the Washington Commanders quarterback, before he threw a touchdown to Antonio Gibson in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 19 a piece.

“He was so close on that touchdown play, the pass they hit to the corner to Gibson,” Carroll said. “He can’t be closer. (Howell) couldn’t even follow through on the throw at all, half an inch from knocking or swatting that ball out. He’s just playing great football.”

Mafe leads the team in sacks with seven, all coming during his streak. That’s four more than the second-year edge rusher recorded all of his rookie season and three more than the next closest teammate, Jarran Reed. The Seahawks are currently tied for the fourth in sacks with 30 alongside the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. Last year, the Seahawks were eighth in the league in total sacks with 45.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mafe ranks third amongst Seahawks defenders with a 79.7 defensive grade, trailing just Bobby Wagner and Devon Witherspoon.

“I love to see guys be consistent and man, what an illustration of that, seven sacks in seven weeks,” Carroll continued. “That’s ridiculous. It’s never been done before. Sinclair was a fantastic player, a great rusher and all that, and to eclipse a guy’s record like that, that’s a surreal statement. He ain’t done yet, either. We’ll see how it goes this week.”

The team’s aggressive pass rush stems from the coaching of former Michigan State coordinator Brandon “BT” Jordan. During two years with Michigan State, the team compiled 72 sacks under Jordan’s leadership. New England’s Josh Uche and Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu both set career-highs in sacks after training with Jordan.

Now Mafe is attempting to have Seattle’s first double-digit sack season since 2018.

“He is confident and you see that show up in his consistency,” Carroll added. “There’s not plays when he’s going on, ‘What should I do here? What am I doing with this?’ He is capturing the opportunities more so throughout the game, and he’s got a really good endurance level, too. He can play hard for a long time and hang in there.”

Seattle (6-3) goes on the road to Inglewood, Calif., to face the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) next Sunday. The Seahawks previously lost to the Rams 30-13 in the 2023 season opener.

Listen to the full Pete Carroll Show from Monday at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Recap: Geno’s late heroics lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26
The Next Day: Seahawks’ Geno Smith shows why he’s Carroll’s QB
Seattle Seahawks’ Lockett, Metcalf both come up big with game on the line

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

UW Huskies Bralen Trice...

Brent Stecker

Huard on Huskies: Why a win over No. 10 Oregon St would be huge

"Everybody will be on tilt Saturday night," Brock Huard said of the No. 5 UW Huskies' monumental game at No. 10 Oregon State.

45 minutes ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The Pete Carroll Show breaks down Seahawks’ Week 10 win over the Commanders (11/13/23)

Each week, the day after the Seahawks game, head coach Pete Carroll will join Mike Salk for “The Pete Carroll Show”. This week, they discuss the win to the Washington Commanders and what he saw from his perspective. What can this team learn from this game and take into the next week? What did he […]

2 hours ago

UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard’s UW Huskies Preview: How Utah’s D will attack Penix

The No. 5-ranked UW Huskies' next test is a matchup with No. 13 Utah, which Brock Huard says should be a true "clash of styles."

3 days ago

UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

DeBoer shares UW Huskies’ unsung heroes during undefeated run

It hasn't just been stars that have led the No. 5-ranked UW Huskies to their undefeated start, as HC Kalen DeBoer shared with Brock and Salk.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Geno Smith ‘totally different’ on play-action vs dropbacks

When looking at the numbers, it's very clear Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith is thriving in one area while struggling mightily in another.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

UW Huskies QB Penix has combo Chris Petersen has never seen

Former coach Chris Petersen joined Brock and Salk to talk all things UW Huskies, including Michael Penix Jr. and current coach Kalen DeBoer.

4 days ago

Seahawks’ Carroll: Boye Mafe ‘ain’t done yet’ after record-setting sack