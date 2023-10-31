Close
Seahawks Football 101: How will Leonard Williams fit into defense?

Oct 31, 2023, 2:33 PM

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have made a significant addition to their defense. The question now is how their newest player will fit into the mix.

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman is here to help us understand in that regard.

Rost: Why Seahawks took the risk with Leonard Williams trade

Fresh off Monday’s big trade that brings one-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seahawks, Wyman breaks down some plays from Williams’ time with the New York Giants to give an idea of how he will factor in on Seattle’s defense in a new Football 101 video.

Williams, 29, gives the Seahawks some much-needed size on the D-line as he checks in at 6 foot 5 and 300 pounds. And while he’s had some strong numbers in the past when it comes to getting to the quarterback, his presence is felt more in stopping the run. There is even more reason the Hawks decided to spend a second-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder in 2025 to get Williams, though.

Wyman, who now co-hosts Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob in addition to serving as color commentator on Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Steve Raible, uses his insight as a former defensive standout in the league to help Hawks fans see just exactly what Williams brings to the table.

Watch the full Football 101 breakdown video at the top of this post, and click here to subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel.

