Sounders’ Frei, Whitecaps’ Takaoka duel in scoreless draw

Oct 7, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: Oct 8, 2023, 12:12 pm

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

Stefan Frei of Seattle Sounders during a game against the Portland Timbers in 2021. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver to offset Stefan Frei’s league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 0, Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Summary

Frei did not face a shot on goal in posting his shutout for the Sounders (13-9-11), who would have clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Seattle extends its unbeaten streak at home to eight, going 3-0-5 in the run.

The Sounders are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home matches with Vancouver (12-10-11) in all competitions, outscoring the Whitecaps 24-4.

Last time: Roldan lifts Seattle Sounders over LA 2-1 to clinch playoffs

The Whitecaps entered play with 54 goals this season, tying the club’s single-season high set in 2018. Brian White had a four-match goal-scoring streak end. Ryan Gauld scored in four straight matches in June. Only one Whitecaps player accomplished the feat from 2015-2022.

Seattle closes out the regular season at St. Louis City on Oct. 21. Vancouver will host defending-champion Los Angeles FC on Oct. 21 to end the regular season.

Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024

Sounders’ Frei, Whitecaps’ Takaoka duel in scoreless draw