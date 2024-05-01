Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Ruidíaz scores twice, Seattle Sounders beat Philadelphia Union 3-2

Apr 30, 2024, 8:18 PM

Seattle Sounders...

Obed Vargas of the Seattle Sounders during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to help the Seattle Sounders beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 on Tuesday night in a rescheduled match.

Seattle Sounders 3, Philadelphia Union 2: Box Score

Seattle (2-5-3) won for the first time since a 5-0 victory over CF Montreal on April 6. Philadelphia (3-2-4) has lost back-to-back games at home for the first time since April 2021.

Ruidíaz launched a shot over goalkeeper Oliver Semmle from near midfield to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Obed Vargas, an 18-year-old, doubled Seattle’s lead in the 22nd with his first career MLS goal in 43 appearances. Vargas curled in a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box, past a diving Semmle.

Vargas drew a penalty in the box in the 34th and Ruidíaz converted the penalty kick for a 3-0 lead. Ruidíaz has scored six of Seattle’s 13 goals this season, with four coming on penalty kicks.

Philadelphia scored two goals in two minutes early in the second half as Jack McGlynn sent in a shot from the corner of the box and Dániel Gazdag headed in a cross.

It was Gazdag’s 57th goal in all competitions with Philadelphia, passing Sébastien Le Toux for the all-time lead in club history.

Gazdag appeared to tie it at 3-all in the 66th but it was overturned for an offside call.

The original matchup on March 9 was stopped in the sixth minute due to heavy rain.

