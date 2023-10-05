Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Roldan lifts Sounders over Galaxy 2-1 to clinch playoff berth

Oct 4, 2023, 10:05 PM | Updated: 11:46 pm

Seattle Sounders Roldan...

The Sounders' Cristian Roldan scores a goal against FC Charlotte on June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the postseason and snapped a four-match winless streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Seattle Sounders 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1: Summary

Seattle (13-9-10) runs its unbeaten streak against LA (8-12-11) to 11 with a 7-0-4 mark. It is the longest unbeaten run by an opponent in the Galaxy’s storied history. LA’s only win in the last 17 matches was at home in 2018. The club’s last win in Seattle was 1-0 in 2016.

The Sounders jumped out to an early lead when Jordan Morris took a pass from João Paulo in the 9th minute and scored for an 11th time this season.

Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the Galaxy in the 54th minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to find the net for a second time this season.

Roldan’s winner and third goal of the campaign came with assists from Joshua Atencio and his younger brother Alex Roldan.

Stefan Frei finished without a save for the Sounders. Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy, both in the first half.

The Galaxy were coming off back-to-back 3-3 draws following a 4-3 victory. It was the first time in league history that a team played in three straight matches where both teams scored at least three goals.

The Galaxy travel to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Seattle will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Last time: Seattle Sounders draw with Nashville as Frei ties shutout lead

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders draw with Nashville as Stefan Frei ties shutout lead

Stefan Frei made one save to help tie the MLS lead with 12 shutouts and the Seattle Sounders played Nashville to a scoreless draw.

4 days ago

Seattle Sounders crest...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise, Seattle Sounders FC is introducing a new crest and secondary logos along with slightly altered colors.

8 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Chú, Rusnák propel Seattle Sounders past Rapids 2-1

Léo Chú scored a first-half goal, Albert Rusnák added an insurance score in the second half and the Seattle Sounders defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

14 days ago

Seattle Sounders Alex Roldan...

The Associated Press

Roldan’s goal helps Seattle Sounders draw 1-1 with Dallas

Alex Roldan scored in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

18 days ago

Seattle Sounders Portland Timbers Evander...

The Associated Press

Sounders draw 2-2 as Timbers rally from two goals down

Dairon Asprilla and Evander da Silva Ferreira scored three minutes apart in the second half after Seattle's Léo Chú was sent off for a red card and the Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Sounders.

1 month ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Rusnák scores in 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

1 month ago

Roldan lifts Sounders over Galaxy 2-1 to clinch playoff berth