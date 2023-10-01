Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders draw with Nashville as Stefan Frei ties shutout lead

Sep 30, 2023, 9:32 PM | Updated: 10:21 pm

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei carries the ball on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stefan Frei made one save to help tie the MLS lead with 12 shutouts and the Seattle Sounders played Nashville to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 0, Nashville 0: Summary

Seattle (12-9-10) is unbeaten in six straight regular-season matches, with four draws, for the first time in over two years. Nashville (12-9-9) had won each of its first two meetings with Seattle, each by a 1-0 scoreline, during the 2022 season.

Joe Willis made three saves for his ninth shutout of the season for Nashville.

Nashville has lost only one of its last 11 regular-season home matches, with six wins and four draws, dating to the beginning of April. Since joining the MLS in 2020, Nashville has lost just nine home matches.

The teams take to the field again Wednesday, with Nashville hosting Orlando City while the Sounders host the LA Galaxy.

