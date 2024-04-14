Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Seattle Sounders play FC Dallas to draw in Frei’s 300th game

Apr 13, 2024, 8:30 PM | Updated: 8:32 pm

Seattle Sounders...

Alex Roldan of Seattle Sounders reacts during a 2024 game. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Stefan Frei made his 300th regular season appearance for Seattle and recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Seattle Sounders played FC Dallas to 0-0 tie Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders FC 0, FC Dallas 0: Box Score

The 37-year-old Frei, who helped Seattle win two MLS Cups (2016, ’19), missed the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. He allowed three goals in his season debut, a 3-2 loss to previously-winless San Jose on March 23, but has give up just one goal in three games since.

Seattle (1-3-3) snapped a five-game winless streak — during which the Sounders scored just four goals — to open the season with a 5-0 win over Montreal at home last week.

Dallas (1-4-2), which played St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie last time out to end a four-game losing streak, is winless in six straight following a 2-1 win over San Jose in the season opener.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.

