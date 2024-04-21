Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Whitecaps take advantage of red cards to beat Seattle Sounders 2-0

Apr 20, 2024, 10:38 PM

Raúl Ruidíaz of Seattle Sounders and Andrés Cubas of Vancouver Whitecaps during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Jackson Ragen was sent off for a red card in the 43rd minute, Alex Roldan was forced to leave in the 75th and the Vancouver Whitecaps took advantage to post a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Seattle Sounders 0: Box Score

Ragen left the Sounders (1-4-3) a man down after a video review upgraded his foul on Ryan Gauld. Roldan exited after a foul on Vancouver’s Ali Ahmed.

Gauld delivered the first goal of the match in the 58th minute when he used an assist from Sam Adekugbe to drill a left-footed shot from the center of the box right down the middle to the top center of the net. It was his third goal of the season with all of them coming in the last four matches.

Brian White added an unassisted insurance goal in the 71st minute for the Whitecaps (5-2-1). He has scored a goal in three straight matches and has four on the season.

Yohei Takaoka saved two shots to earn his third clean sheet of the season for the Whitecaps, leaving him in a four-way tie for the league lead.

Stefan Frei totaled two saves for the Sounders, who have scored just nine goals this season. Five of them came in a shutout win at home over Montreal before being blanked twice since.

The Whitecaps — the first Western Conference club to reach five victories — have won all three of their matches on the road this season.

Vancouver moves into the top spot in the West, one point in front of Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy. LA plays the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday with a chance to tie or retake the lead.

Seattle travels to play D.C. United on Saturday. Vancouver stays on the road to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

