Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024

Over the years, the Seattle Sounders have had many owners and been part of several leagues. They were part of the North American Soccer League, the United Soccer League, the American Professional Soccer League, and the A-League before joining Major League Soccer. The Kingdome, Memorial Stadium, and Lumen Field have all been home to the storied franchise.

Seattle soccer star Megan Rapinoe takes final bow with USWNT

The name Sounders became part of the soccer lexicon in 1974 and it was always one of the most powerful brands in American soccer.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise, the club is introducing a new crest and secondary logos along with slightly altered colors.

We are a community club – with a proud history and heritage – at the water’s edge. 🌊 This is what it means to be a Sounder. pic.twitter.com/PctYyifUGZ — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 26, 2023

“Today marks the culmination of much careful, contemplative and thorough work, and it is incredibly rewarding to now introduce Sounders FC’s brand evolution,” said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer in a news release. “It was a dream achieved to bring the Sounders to Major League Soccer in 2009, but, like many of our fans, my love for the club started long before its MLS era.”

The new crest showcases an altered badge shape and modernized Space Needle image. It includes “1974” as an ode to the Sounders’ founding year. Along with the crest come new wordmarks and secondary marks, incorporating an entirely unique font custom-built for Sounders FC. The color scheme remains “Eternal Blue, Forever Green,” while slightly adapting the tones of Rave Green and Pacific Blue to be more wearable and adding a new shade of blue called Heritage Aqua, which outlines the crest and hearkens to the original Seattle Sounders color palette.

This club is a reflection of our community.

This crest is an illustration of our club. pic.twitter.com/cNT4E2InUq — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 26, 2023

“I believe the work we’ve unveiled today is good, but, more importantly, it’s rooted in good work,” said Sounders FC Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Taylor Graham. “Since Day One, the March to the 50th project has been driven by our community. The insights, strategy and design were all influenced by our fans, the Seattle community, our current and former players and more.”

The club used public surveys, one-on-one conversations, digital focus groups and in-person roundtables, to develop the new branding package.

New tertiary marks include:

• SFC Monogram – This mark provides an abbreviated naming option that incorporates the same wave motif found in the full wordmark.

• Orca – Inspired by the club’s APSL and A-League-era logos, the orca makes a triumphant return as a new tertiary mark. This mark embodies Seattle’s connection to the water and the Puget Sound, while also leaning into the quirky, unconventional spirit of Seattle. Importantly, the Orca mark also serves as a reminder of the club’s commitment to sustainability, conservation and the environment.

• Carnation – Symbolizing the relationship between players and fans, the addition of the Carnation into the club’s identity system embraces and formalizes a Sounders tradition dating back to 1974 when players first handed out flowers to fans as a recognition for the fans’ support. That ceremony continues to today as players distribute carnations to fans after the final regular-season home match of every campaign.

• 74 – 1974 is the club’s birth year, and the Emerald City’s decades-long history of supporting the Sounders is embodied in this simple, bold mark, which serves as a constant reminder of Seattle’s place in American soccer history.

Chú, Rusnák propel Seattle Sounders past Rapids 2-1