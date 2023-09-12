Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Start times for 2 Mariners playoff chase games changed

Sep 12, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a double against the Astros on May 6, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Two games for the Seattle Mariners during the last week of the MLB regular season have been picked up for national television broadcasts, and the start times for the two contests have been changed as a result.

Luis Torrens returns to Seattle Mariners, O’Keefe to paternity list

The Mariners will end the season with back-to-back series at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park against American League West rivals that they’re pitted against in the playoff race: the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

Seattle’s Tuesday, Sept. 26 game against the Astros will now start at 7:05 p.m. as it will air on TBS along with the usual local ROOT Sports broadcast. It was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start.

The Saturday, Sept. 30 game against the Rangers has also been moved. It will start now at 4:15 p.m., with the television broadcast exclusively on FOX.

The Mariners (79-65) entered play Tuesday 2 1/2 games back of Houston (82-63) for first place in the AL West, and a half-game back of Texas (79-64) for the third and final wild card out of the AL.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

Radio broadcasts of all Mariners games are available on the Seattle Sports app, with the majority airing on terrestrial radio in the Puget Sound on 710 AM. Due to conflicts with Seattle Seahawks games, the terrestrial broadcasts for two remaining M’s regular season games will air on 770 AM: Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Dodgers, and Sunday, Sept. 24 at Texas.

For details on how to listen to Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

