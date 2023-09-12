Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Luis Torrens returns to Mariners, O'Keefe to paternity list

Sep 12, 2023

Luis Torrens of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Tigers on Oct. 5, 2022.

Luis Torrens is back with the Seattle Mariners.

The veteran catcher has been called up from Triple-A Tacoma to take the roster spot of backup catcher Brian O’Keefe, who has been placed on the paternity list, ahead of Tuesday’s 6:40 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Drayer: With eyes opened, Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic set free to return

Torrens, 27, has played in each of the previous three years for the Mariners. He was not tendered a contract by Seattle after last season and signed with the Cubs as a free agent. He appeared in 13 games with Chicago this year, then was with the Washington Nationals organization for less than two months before returning to the M’s on Aug. 30 on a minor league deal.

Torrens hit 5 for 20 (.250) with a double, a walk and three RBIs earlier this year with the Cubs. In five games with Tacoma, he is 4 for 20 (.200) with a home run and a walk.

The Mariners initially acquired Torrens in a 2020 trade with the San Diego Padres that also brought Ty France, Andrés Muñoz and Taylor Trammell to Seattle. Torrens had a strong year at the plate in 2021, hitting 15 home runs along with a .730 OPS, but he struggled in 2022, finishing with a slash line of .225/.283/.298 for a .581 OPS. He did have a notable moment late last season, however, delivering a walk-off, pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning to end a 1-0 win on Aug. 9 over the Yankees.

O’Keefe, 30, is a rookie who has played eight games for the Mariners. He is 2 for 19 (.105) with two doubles and two RBIs. He appeared to hit his first MLB home run on Sunday at Tampa Bay, but the call was changed to a ground-rule double after a replay review.

The Mariners’ usual backup catcher, Tom Murphy, is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury. He has been shut down from baseball activity for over a week and is set to be reevaluated on Sept. 22, per Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.

