Bumpus: Where Seahawks have a clear advantage over the Rams

This Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams isn’t just a battle between divisional foes, but it’s a game that features two of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

Carroll: Geno Smith ‘as ready as he could be’ for Seattle Seahawks in 2023

When looking at the two teams, where can the Seahawks take advantage of the youth the Rams have? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke it down during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“You look at this (Rams) secondary, and I watch a lot of football, Stacy, and I didn’t know a lot of these guys,” Bumpus told his co-host Stacy Rost. “… (Cornerback) Michael Hoecht … 34 games, 43 tackles, no interceptions. (Cornerback) Derion Kendrick, 15 games, 43 tackles, no interceptions. (Safety) Jordan Fuller, 31 games, 185 tackles, four interceptions. (Safety) Russ Yeast 15 games, zero interceptions. These guys don’t know how to take the football out the air, or at least they haven’t had the opportunity to … The max experience you have in that secondary are two seasons worth of snaps in games.”

So who on the Seahawks is Bumpus looking at to have a big game on Sunday? He thinks everything is set up for DK Metcalf to shine.

“I’m looking at it and I go DK, go to work, right? You no longer have to prepare for the mouth of Jalen Ramsey and all that trash he’s going to talk (when facing the Rams),” Bumpus said. “You go out there and just focus on just killing these young cats. And I hope you intimidate the heck out of them with your dark visor and your big 14.”

“I look at the secondary and I go yeah, both teams are young, but the most experienced part of this team right now for the Seahawks is the receiving corps with DK and (Tyler) Lockett and sprinkle in a rookie in there. I’m looking at the secondary and I (think) you’ve got to eat,” Bumpus later added.

Rost added an important note when it comes to one of the Rams’ cornerbacks.

“I was looking at Pro Football Focus and Kendrick that you mentioned who is maybe a starter, maybe not – they’re kind of bouncing back and forth – (he was the) second-lowest graded corner (in the NFL) last year,” she said.

