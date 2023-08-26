Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Red-hot Mariners open homestand with J.P.’s huge HR on 1st pitch

Aug 25, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 10:59 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners at bat on July 21, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Any question about the Seattle Mariners’ red-hot offense translating after a day off and their return home was immediately put to rest on the first pitch Friday night.

Who’s in first? Mariners pull even with Rangers atop AL West

Leadoff man J.P. Crawford crushed the first pitch seen by the Mariners on their six-game homestand for a prodigious 432-foot home run, giving Seattle an early 1-0 lead in their eventual 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Crawford has been flexing a lot more muscle this season than any year prior. That homer was his 11th on the campaign, adding to his career-high total. It also was ripped with an exit velocity of 108.8 mph.

The Mariners weren’t done in the first inning. The next batter, Julio Rodríguez, extended his hitting streak to 10 games, then stole his 35th base and scored on a single to left field by Cal Raleigh.

Seattle racked up four hits in the opening frame against Kansas City starter Brady Singer, which was a very good sign considering Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Mariners just 11 days prior.

The bad news is the Royals had an answer in the second inning Friday, scoring three runs off rookie pitcher Bryce Miller to take the lead. But Seattle came back and then held on in the ninth inning despite the Royals loading the bases before the final out.

The win for the Mariners (72-56) was huge as both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros lost on Friday. The Rangers (72-56) held a slim half-game lead over Seattle for first place in the American League West, but no longer as they’re now even. The Astros (72-58), meanwhile, are now a full game back of the M’s for the AL’s second wild card.

The Mariners went 8-2 on their most recent road trip, and they have a 22-6 record since they were 50-50 on July 24.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Where to find Mariners-Royals, Seahawks-Packers on the radio Saturday
Morosi: ‘Why wouldn’t you love’ where Mariners are in playoff race?
Video: Bob’s Breakdown – Are surging Mariners’ sights set on AL West title?
Dipoto: Where the Mariners’ pitching depth, rotation plan stands
Dipoto: Red-hot Julio Rodríguez made subtle adjustment

Team: mariners
161
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, August 25 @ 7:10 pm Royals' Brady Singer RHP vs. Mariners' Bryce Miller RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 84° | Low 62°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Suárez leads Mariners past Royals 7-5, into tie for AL West lead

The Seattle Mariners tied Texas for the AL West lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night behind Eugenio Suárez's three hits and three RBIs.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Who’s in 1st? Mariners pull even with Rangers atop AL West

The Seattle Mariners aren't just in possession of the AL's second wild card. They've pulled even with Texas for the AL West lead.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Injury Updates: Status of Kelenic, plan for return

Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided a big injury update on Friday. Shannon Drayer has the details.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners radio...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Royals, Seahawks-Packers on the radio

With the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks games overlapping on Saturday, Aug. 26, find details here on how to hear the radio broadcasts.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: ‘Why wouldn’t you love’ where Mariners are in playoff race?

"Just looking at the standings and how (the Seattle Mariners) have played, why wouldn't you love that right now? You're the team that's playing the best."

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bob’s Breakdown – Are surging Mariners’ sights set on AL West title?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob is back to talk about the hottest team in the American League, the Seattle Mariners, who have surged in August to move into playoff position.

2 days ago

Red-hot Mariners open homestand with J.P.’s huge HR on 1st pitch