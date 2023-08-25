Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Where to find Mariners-Royals, Seahawks-Packers on the radio

Aug 25, 2023, 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

Seattle Mariners radio...

Ty France of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a homer vs. the Royals in 2022 with Julio Rodríguez. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The Mariners continue to surge in their quest for a playoff spot, and the Seahawks are set to wrap up the preseason on Saturday in Green Bay.

With the two Saturday contests overlapping, we’re here to help you find the Seattle Mariners radio and Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts – both of which will be available on the Seattle Sports app.

Below are details on how to listen to each game. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Seahawks at Packers

Airing on: Seattle Sports Station 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports appSeahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 8 a.m.
Kickoff: 10 a.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

More details on streaming Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts

Mariners vs. Royals

Airing on: 770 AM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed (click here for visual instructions)
Pregame show: Noon
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

More details on streaming Seattle Mariners Radio Network broadcasts

