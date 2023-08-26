Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Who’s in 1st? Mariners pull even with Rangers atop AL West

Aug 25, 2023, 10:20 PM | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:20 am

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners reacts after scoring on Aug. 25, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners keep winning. The Texas Rangers keep losing. And now they’ve met atop the standings in the American League West.

Buckle up. The race for the division is on.

Seattle Mariners Injury Updates: Kelenic’s status, plan for return

The Mariners hung on to beat the pesky Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night (recap story here), pushing Seattle’s record on the year to 72-56. That’s the same record as the Rangers, who dropped their eighth straight game Friday as the Minnesota Twins hammered them 12-1.

Seattle is the hottest team in baseball, having won nine of its last 10 games, 17 of its last 21, and 22 of its last 26. That’s been enough to erase a 10-game deficit they faced in the division on July 19.

Mariners open homestand with J.P.’s huge HR on first pitch

Hold the celebration for now, though. Not only are there 34 more games for each team to go – including seven against each other in the final 10 games of the season – but Texas holds the tiebreaker advantage by having won five of their six head-to-head matchups thus far. So for now, the Rangers technically still lead the AL West.

That being said, there was even more good news for the M’s on Friday as they gained a little space between themselves and another AL West rival, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Detroit Tigers beat Houston 4-1 on Friday, and with the Astros now at 72-58, they’re one game back of Seattle not just in the division but for the second of the AL’s three wild cards. Houston has now lost six of its last eight, and eight of its last 12.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

The Seattle Mariners continue play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday against the Royals. Coverage for the game will be carried on 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning with the pregame show at noon, with Seahawks preseason coverage being carried on 710 AM. For details on how to stream the game, click the link below.

Where to find Mariners-Royals, Seahawks-Packers on the radio Saturday

Team: mariners
161
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, August 26 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 84° | Low 62°
Roof is open
Royals at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Suárez leads Mariners past Royals 7-5, into tie for AL West lead

The Seattle Mariners tied Texas for the AL West lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night behind Eugenio Suárez's three hits and three RBIs.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Injury Updates: Status of Kelenic, plan for return

Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided a big injury update on Friday. Shannon Drayer has the details.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Red-hot Mariners open homestand with J.P.’s huge HR on 1st pitch

Any question about the Seattle Mariners' red-hot offense translating on their return home was immediately put to rest on the first pitch.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners radio...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Royals, Seahawks-Packers on the radio

With the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks games overlapping on Saturday, Aug. 26, find details here on how to hear the radio broadcasts.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: ‘Why wouldn’t you love’ where Mariners are in playoff race?

"Just looking at the standings and how (the Seattle Mariners) have played, why wouldn't you love that right now? You're the team that's playing the best."

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bob’s Breakdown – Are surging Mariners’ sights set on AL West title?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob is back to talk about the hottest team in the American League, the Seattle Mariners, who have surged in August to move into playoff position.

2 days ago

Who’s in 1st? Mariners pull even with Rangers atop AL West