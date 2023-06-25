With Mike Lefko guest hosting Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Friday, he turned to a former Seattle Seahawks linebacker to answer some Hawks-centric questions.

That linebacker, of course, is Dave Wyman, who hosts Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, which Lefko also produces.

Wyman joined Brock and Salk on Friday for the Blue 88 segment, which airs each day at 7:45 a.m., and he answered three questions about the state of the Seahawks’ roster, the last of which is covered in this story.

“Dave, which group do you have the most questions about or are still kind of curious to see what they shape up to be during training camp?” Lefko asked.

Replied Wyman, “Interior defensive line.”

That likely doesn’t come as much surprise, especially given how things went for the Seahawks defensively last season.

For a few years, Seattle’s biggest wart was its pass defense, which ranked near the bottom of the league. But after shifting to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, the Seahawks’ new struggle came in the run game.

Seattle finished 30th in run defense in 2022 and had a four-game stretch late in the season where the defense allowed nearly 210 rushing yards per game.

“I mean, when they got gashed with the run last year, it was so bad,” Wyman said. “… When you can go right down the field running the ball, it humiliates you, it tires you out. It’s terrible, so you don’t want that. And that’s what we saw a lot last year. Some of it’s the scheme, but a lot of it is who’s going to be that inside guy? They need a big war daddy in the middle there.”

Dre’mont Jones, Seattle’s splashiest offseason addition who comes over from the Denver Broncos, could be the answer.

“We’ll see how Dre Jones plays. I think he’s going to be really good,” Wyman continued. “There’s some pretty good things to like, but I think it’s the one where you’re sort of like, ‘(Well), I hope this works out.'”

