SEATTLE MARINERS

George Kirby throws 7 sharp innings, Mariners blank Rangers 5-0

May 9, 2023, 9:50 PM | Updated: 11:55 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 09: Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers is tagged out at second base by Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 09, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Tom Murphy hit his first homer in more than a year, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 5, Texas Rangers 0: Box score

The Mariners have limited the powerful Rangers to two runs in two games, though they lost the series opener 2-1.

“Our pitching is unbelievable right now,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We are rolling right now, night after night.”

Kirby (4-2) walked none and has only issued three free passes in his seven starts this season. He allowed only two Rangers batters to reach scoring position as his ERA dropped to 2.62.

“Another good fastball like we saw last night and a big curve going,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s been throwing the ball very well and we knew we had our hands full and it’s a good staff over there.”

Murphy’s two-run homer in the seventh off Andrew Heaney (2-3) made it 4-0. It was the first long ball since April 9, 2022 for the Seattle catcher, who was limited to 14 games last year because of injury. Murphy finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

He was just as elated to finally grasp the Trident, the Mariners’ newest prop for the season to celebrate home runs.

“As badly as I wanted to homer, that’s for sure,” Murphy said.

Heaney gave up four runs, three earned, in 6 2/3 innings as the Rangers’ three-game winning streak was snapped. He allowed Murphy’s homer after AJ Pollock reached on third baseman Josh Jung’s throwing error, extending the inning.

Ty France had a two-run single in the third that extended his hit streak to seven games. Pollock had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Justin Topa and Juan Then each worked a scoreless inning of relief for Seattle.

BAT SAVE

After Murphy scored on France’s hit, Josh Smith’s throw from left field ricocheted off France’s stagnant bat on the second hop a few feet away from the plate as Sam Haggerty scored. Without the deflection, the play at the plate would have been closer.

TRANSACTION

Texas placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 8, with a right hamstring strain and recalled C Sam Huff from Triple-A Round Rock. Huff batted .267 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 22 games at Round Rock. Jankowski has batted .309 with a team-high five stolen bases in 25 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) continues to play catch, but hasn’t thrown on a mound yet. Manager Bruce Bochy said he believes deGrom is weeks away from returning.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford sat out for the second straight game after taking a foul ball off his left knee on Sunday. He expects to return Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.42 ERA) takes the mound against Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (2-0, 2.38) as the three-game series concludes.

Fann's Seattle Mariners Takeaways: ESPN's Passan on Julio, trade targets

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Joe Fann

Fann’s Mariners Takeaways: ESPN’s Passan on Julio, trade targets

Joe Fann details what jumped out from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan's thoughts on the Seattle Mariners, including the scuffling Julio Rodríguez, the "vulnerable" Astros, and bats the M's could go after.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

The Associated Press

Gilbert strong but Mariners’ bats quiet again in 2-1 loss to Rangers

Marcus Semien ended Logan Gilbert’s bid for a perfect game in a two-run seventh inning, and Jon Gray pitched the Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Close look: 3 players who have helped Mariners get into a groove

Shannon Drayer, Seattle Mariners insider for Seattle Sports, details what stands out about J.P. Crawford, José Caballero and Bryce Miller.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Associated Press

Mariners dispatch Astros as Julio, Miller lead in 3-1 win

Bryce Miller gave up two hits over six shutout innings for his first major league win, Julio Rodríguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

More Mariners bad blood with Astros: Why benches cleared again

For the second time in less than a year, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros cleared the benches during a game between the AL West rivals.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

The Associated Press

Mariners rally with 7 runs in 8th inning, top Astros 7-5

J.P. Crawford and Jose Caballero drove in five runs combined with a double each in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners beat Houston 7-5.

4 days ago

