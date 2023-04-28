Close
BROCK AND SALK

Huard: 7 prospects that fit Seattle Seahawks on NFL Draft Day 2

Apr 28, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Dawand Jones #79 of the Ohio State Buckeyes falls to his knees in celebration after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10 in a game at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 05: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers sacks Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Defensive lineman Siaki Ika #62 of the Baylor Bears reacts during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Skyler Bell #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate a touchdown with Joe Tippmann #75 and Graham Mertz #5 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins scores a touchdown as Sterling Lane II #8 of the Arizona Wildcats attempts to tackle, to take a 28-24 lead, during the fourth quarter in a 31-28 Wildcats win at Rose Bowl on November 12, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 19: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a first down in the first half against Jaiden Woodbey #9 of the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium on November 19, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 01: Kedon Slovis #9 of the Pittsburgh Panthers is hit as he throws by Keion White #6 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Those looking for the typical pop culture-style version of Ranked during Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports had to have been disappointed. Instead, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard did, well, a sports ranking on a sports radio station, sharing players he thinks are the best available fits for the Seattle Seahawks on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rost: Seattle Seahawks still have draft needs, but now they’re elite at 2 spots

Huard listed five players plus two honorable mentions he thinks would fit the Seahawks as picks in the second and third round on Friday. Seattle has two picks in the second round (37 and 52) and one third-round pick (83).

Seattle Seahawks honorable mentions

Huard listed two Big Ten standouts as honorable mentions.

The first is someone he’s discussed a few times throughout the draft process: Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones.

The Seahawks don’t need a right tackle as Abraham Lucas shined as a rookie last year, but Huard has said in the past that sliding Lucas inside for Jones to play tackle would be intriguing.

“You’re not taking Dawand at 37 and I don’t even think you can take him at 52,” he said. “Maybe third round? I think it’s a little bit of a pipe dream. I think there’s some medical stuff there that makes it a little bit tough, but he was a guy that I previewed and I will be very excited to see wherever he ends up probably in Baltimore.”

The other honorable mention? Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, a Senior Bowl standout from Wisconsin.

“He’s a big boy who played a lot of 5-technique in Wisconsin’s odd front,” Huard said. “He’s got to play the 5-technique and he’s got to do the dirty work, and you’re going to free everybody else up to do their thing. He knows that and he’s lived it. And if they take him at 37 … you got a guy that’s going to be just a man’s man in the trenches. He’s going to take on double-teams, he’s going to be unapologetic about the grind and the work, he’ll be committed to his craft and he’ll be a good pro.”

No. 5: Baylor DT Siaki Ika

The Seahawks ran a 3-4 defense last year and are expected to do the same in 2023, but they don’t have a healthy nose tackle on the roster.

That could change with Baylor standout Siaki Ika, one of Huard’s favorite players from his work covering college football for FOX Sports this year.

Huard’s profile of Ika: The massive ‘man eater’ Baylor nose tackle

With his work for FOX, Huard talks to players and coaches ahead of games. When talking to those at Baylor, Ika was known as the guy who is the life of the party, changes the temperature of the room and dominates practices. Additionally, Ika initially began his college career at LSU under then-head coach Ed Orgeron, a former assistant under current Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll at USC.

“Pete’s got some intel because you know he’s talking to Ed Orgeron,” Huard said. ” … He’s gonna play the nose … He is a space eater and he’s athletic.”

Huard thinks Ika could be in play with either the Seahawks’ last of two second-round picks or with their one third-rounder, but not at 37th overall.

No. 4: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Back to the Big Ten we go.

Center is still a bit of a question mark for the Seahawks as 2022 starter Austin Blythe retired and expected starter Evan Brown has limited starting experience at the position.

Huard thinks Seattle could address that position with Joe Tippmann, a very athletic center from Wisconsin. Huard profiled Tippmann during the draft process as well.

“They need a center. Evan Brown is a short-term fix,” Huard said. ” … I previewed Joe Tippmann, another Wisconsin guy, and he’s athletic. He’s in that Abe Lucas mold.”

What Huard meant by referring to Lucas, a Seahawks offensive tackle entering his second NFL season, is that Tippmann is extremely athletic and strong but doesn’t necessarily look like he’s a huge offensive lineman because he’s well put together and a good athlete.

“He’s just an athlete that just happens to be a big dude,” Huard said. “And he’s kind of feisty. Like, when I watched Wisconsin’s practice, he was the one barking at dudes. He was the one giving the freshmen the business about being on the details. He carries some of that Wisconsin lineage and pride that comes with being a Badger offensive lineman. I wouldn’t mind seeing him go in the second round.”

No. 3: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks used a Day 2 pick on a running back last year in Kenneth Walker III. Will they go that route again on Friday?

Huard thinks it should be an option.

“You’ve got to draft a running back,” he said.

His pick? UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, a first-team All-American in 2022.

Huard: UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet has the traits Seahawks like at RB

“I want the guy that their teammates called ‘The Terminator’ … He is a relentless, detailed, disciplined worker,” Huard said. ” … He’ll go in the second or third round. If two running backs went in the top 12 (Thursday), there’s going to be a run on running backs.”

No. 2: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Only one tight end went in the first round this year, with Utah’s Dalton Kincaid landing in Buffalo.

That means as Day 2 begins that Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, a consensus All-American, is still available to the surprise of many.

From January: Huard: 2 draft prospects Seahawks shouldn’t pass on if available

“You know I like Michael Mayer,” Huard said to co-host Mike Salk. “And if he’s sitting there at 37, I think there’s gonna be a part of (Seahawks general manager John Schneider) that’s like, ‘No, someone draft him. Come on, somebody take him.'”

If he’s there at 37, Huard thinks it will make for a very tough decision for the Seahawks as Mayer is a great player.

No. 1 fit for Seattle Seahawks: Georgia Tech DL Keion White

While the Seahawks’ most pressing need entering the NFL Draft was on the defensive line and at linebacker, they opted for cornerback Devon Witherspoon at fifth overall and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at pick 20.

At 37, though, Huard thinks an intriguing D-lineman could be the choice. That would be Georgia Tech’s Keion White, who had 7.5 sacks for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.

GT edge Keion White could be perfect fit

“You want to talk about Frank Clark? You said, ‘What kind of impact can you get (in the second round)?’ You can get Frank Clark in the second round. You can get a lot of studs. You can get Bobby Wagner in the second round,” Huard said to Salk. “Keion White has that athleticism. He’s 6-5, 280 and ran 21.5 mph.”

“When Pete Carroll says to you, ‘There’s not many Aaron Donalds at 280 (pounds) that run 4.5 (seconds in the 40-yard dash),’ well, there’s not 6-5, 280 that run almost 22 mph at the Senior Bowl. Not in tights, but when it matters playing the game of football,” Huard added. “He’s pretty freakishly, physically gifted.”

