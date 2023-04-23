Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Hernández, Kelenic homer as Mariners beat Cards 5-4

Apr 22, 2023, 9:42 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: A detailed view of the first base placard before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a double during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners hits a double during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting a stand up double during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Lars Nootbaar #21 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Penn Murfee #56 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Nolan Arenado #28 and Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals sit on the bench before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered for the second consecutive night, and Eugenio Suárez broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single to lead the Seattle Mariners over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4: Box score

Jarred Kelenic also had a homer and a double for the Mariners. Kelenic and Hernández are tied for the team lead with five home runs.

Tommy Edman hit a solo homer for the Cardinals in the ninth, his third of the season.

With the game tied 3-all, Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and J.P. Crawford singled. With two outs, Suárez drove them both in with a hard single to left field.

“He doesn’t panic. He doesn’t try to do too much,” Mariners manager Scott Servias said. “He’s a great guy to have up in those spots. He doesn’t always come through, nobody always comes through, but you’re going to get a good at-bat. He’s going to get his best swing off, and that’s what he did tonight.”

Seattle starter Luis Castillo had by far his worst outing of the season, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings — his shortest stint this year. In his previous four starts, the right-hander had allowed just two runs and 11 hits in 24 2/3 innings.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Not many teams get seven hits and put up three runs on him, so I thought our guys did a really nice job.”

Matt Brash (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Paul Sewald earned his sixth save.

Zack Thompson (1-1) took the loss.

The Cardinals’ first two batters singled off Castillo to open the game, and Nolan Arenado drove in the first run with a one-out single.

“It wasn’t one of the outings I normally have throughout the season, but I just kept on battling,” Castillo said.

St. Louis was in position for more in the opening inning, but left the bases loaded.

“They kind of had him against the ropes there and he hung in,” Servais said. “That’s really the separator. Guys that not only have that type of ability, but are that type of competitor.”

Run-scoring doubles by Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman in the third gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas entered with an 8.10 ERA and generally kept the Mariners quiet. The only Seattle run in the first five innings came on Kelenic’s homer in the second. In the sixth, Hernández chased Mikolas with a two-run homer that tied it at 3.

“We know the things that we can do,” Hernández said. “We can come from behind and score two, three, four, five runs in just a blink of an eye. That gives us the confidence to get going.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF/OF Brendan Donovan, who returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing two games with a left shin abrasion, was out of the lineup again. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said Donovan would return Sunday.

Mariners: INF/OF Sam Haggerty was reinstated from the seven-day injured list after clearing concussion protocol. C/OF Cooper Hummel was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.95 ERA) makes his second career start against the Mariners on Sunday, and first since 2019. Flaherty has allowed six hits or fewer in his last 29 starts. Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (0-3, 7.79) has lost all three of his starts this season. Flexen gave up four runs and six hits over six innings in his last start against Milwaukee.

Morosi thinks Seattle Mariners’ bats will ‘come around,’ DH woes ‘fixable’

Team: mariners
21
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, April 22 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Light Rain Likely
High 56° | Low 44°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Mariners snap 3-game losing streak, top Cardinals 5-2

George Kirby allowed 2 runs in 6 innings, Teoscar Hernández homered and scored 3 times, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cardinals 5-2.

2 days ago

Mariners Dylan Moore...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Notebook: Moore’s setback, Haggerty and Muñoz nearing returns

Agead of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Seattle Mariners revealed some important injury updates for three important players.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi thinks Mariners’ bats will ‘come around,’ DH woes are ‘fixable’

Jon Morosi doesn't think it's time to panic about the Seattle Mariners' slow start, and explained what he thinks is a "fixable" issue.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brent Stecker

Panicking about Seattle Mariners? So are fans of other MLB contenders

The Seattle Mariners are far from the only team in Major League Baseball off to a slow start in 2023 that has their fans panicking early on.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Injury Updates: Muñoz, Moore, Ray and Haggerty

We got the latest on players working their way back from injury on Thursday's Jerry Dipoto Show with the Mariners president of baseball operations.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Is change needed? Dipoto addresses Mariners’ hitting struggles

During his weekly chat with Brock and Salk, Jerry Dipoto discussed the Seattle Mariners' early-season hitting woes and what needs to change.

3 days ago

Hernández, Kelenic homer as Mariners beat Cards 5-4