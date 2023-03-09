Bumpus: 5 big free agents the Seahawks should be targeting

NFL free agency kicks off next week, and for the Seahawks, their offseason priorities are clear.

Seattle’s defense was one of the worst in the NFL last year, especially against the run. The Hawks need help on the defensive line as well as at inside linebacker, where one of their two 2022 starters tore his ACL at the end of last season while the other is now a free agent.

On offense, the Seahawks have two young tackles to build around, but they need a center as Austin Blythe retired and they don’t have anyone at that position on the roster.

So which free agents should the Seahawks be targeting? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus gave five names during Wednesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“David Onyemata … He used to play for the Saints,” Bumpus said.

Onyemata, 30, has been with the Saints since 2016 and is hitting free agency next week. He’s not a big-name player, but he is someone who would immediately help the Seahawks.

“He is like that one-tech, three-tech type of dude. Great with run stop, he gets in that four-point stance, he uses his leverage, he is strong against the double-teams,” Bumpus said. “You need guys who are going to be stopped we’re gonna hold that double-team and do what they got to do. He only had 5.5 sacks, but when you’re playing that interior defensive line, you’re not going to get a lot typically unless your name is (Chris) Jones or Aaron Donald or something like that … (He’s) not going to break the bank.”

After that, Bumpus brought up Eagles standout D-lineman Javon Hargrave, who had 11 sacks in 2022. His market is expected to be high, with Spotrac valuing him at $20 million annually.

If that’s too pricey, a former first-round defensive tackle is also heading to free agency

“Dalvin Tomlinson … the guy over there with the Minnesota Vikings,” Bumpus said. “He had three sacks last year … Again, not breaking the bank. You go with David Onyemata or Tomlinson, boom, you’re saving your money there.”

“And then you have Tremaine Edmonds – I’ve talked about him, too – was the linebacker for the Buffalo Bills,” he added.

Bump’s last name? All-Pro Eagles center Jason Kelce, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia.

“So I gave you five names right there. You’ve got an offensive lineman in Jason Kelce, a linebacker in Edmonds and you have three defensive linemen,” he said. “If you could pick up one of those guys and address a position of need – because you need all those positions – I think that is a good start. But knowing Pete and John, they’re gonna do something we’re not expecting, and hopefully it works out.”

