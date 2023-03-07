Geno Smith will continue to be the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

A three-year deal worth $105 million, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, is being finalized between Smith and the Seahawks after the two sides agreed to terms just before the league’s deadline for teams to use franchise tags on players who are set to become free agents next week. For more on the story, click the link below.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz: ‘Geno really wanted to stay’ with Seahawks

Needless to say, this news led to immediate reaction on the Seattle Sports airwaves as Wyman and Bob were on live when the reports first hit social media. So what did Dave Wyman, a former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network color commentator, and his co-host, longtime Seattle Sports fixture Bob Stelton, have to say right after they heard about the deal? Watch the video at the top of this post.

