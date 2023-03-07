Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Video: Wyman & Bob react to Geno Smith contract extension with Seahawks

Mar 6, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: Mar 7, 2023, 11:05 am
BY
SeattleSports.com

Geno Smith will continue to be the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

A three-year deal worth $105 million, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, is being finalized between Smith and the Seahawks after the two sides agreed to terms just before the league’s deadline for teams to use franchise tags on players who are set to become free agents next week. For more on the story, click the link below.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz: ‘Geno really wanted to stay’ with Seahawks

Needless to say, this news led to immediate reaction on the Seattle Sports airwaves as Wyman and Bob were on live when the reports first hit social media. So what did Dave Wyman, a former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network color commentator, and his co-host, longtime Seattle Sports fixture Bob Stelton, have to say right after they heard about the deal? Watch the video at the top of this post.

For more on the Hawks from Seattle Sports, click any of the links here:

Seahawks coverage from Seattle Sports

Salk: Hawks betting on Geno Smith, but it leads to a big question
One accolade that would be huge for Hawks in 2023
Hawks Alumni Series: “The Boz” gets real about his career
Draft: Alabama has an under-the-radar DT in Byron Young
Rost: Seattle’s three most pressing needs this offseason
GM John Schneider: How Seahawks approach the franchise tag

