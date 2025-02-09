Close
SEATTLE STORM

Report: Gabby Williams returning to Storm on 1-year deal

Feb 9, 2025, 1:08 PM

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams 2024 WNBA playoffs...

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams brings the ball up the court during a 2024 playoff game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

French Olympic star Gabby Williams is signing a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Storm, according to a report from ESPN’s Alexa Philippou on Sunday.

The news comes after Seattle used its core designation on Williams last month to prevent her from reaching unrestricted free agency. Philippou reported that the Storm had agreed they would move Williams to another team if she desired, but that the 5-foot-11 forward wanted to remain in Seattle.

Williams, 28, has played the past three seasons with the Storm after being acquired in a February 2022 trade. Her past two WNBA seasons have been shortened due to various international commitments, including playing for the French national team. She helped lead France to a silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five team.

In 12 games with Seattle last year, Williams averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

The Storm also are reuniting with veteran forward Alysha Clark, who won a pair of WNBA titles with Seattle in 2018 and 2020. Clark’s signing was first reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Thursday and announced by the Storm on Sunday.

Clark, 37, spent her first nine seasons with the Storm before departing in free agency in 2023. The 5-foot-11 forward then won a third WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. She averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists with the Aces in 2024.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Storm, who dealt six-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd in a three-team blockbuster trade and then re-signed nine-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike to a one-year deal.

