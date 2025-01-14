Close
SEATTLE STORM

Liberty franchise tag former Storm star Breanna Stewart

Jan 14, 2025, 3:19 PM

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart shoots against the Seattle Storm on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

New York’s Breanna Stewart, a former Seattle Storm star, was one of a handful of players given the franchise tag by their WNBA teams, meaning they can’t sign a contract directly with anyone else.

Seattle Storm great Sue Bird among first-time Basketball HOF nominees

Other players receiving the franchise player designation include former UW Huskies standout Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas), Satou Sabally (Dallas) and Gabby Williams (Seattle).

Teams have until next Monday — the day before players and teams can begin negotiating — to offer core designations to eligible players. By coring a player, the team gives them a one-year qualifying offer at the WNBA’s maximum salary of $249,244. It prevents the player from signing with another team as a free agent.

Stewart helped bring the Liberty their first WNBA championship last fall and the franchise tag was not a surprise. She planned on returning to the team.

Sabally said last week that she didn’t plan on playing in Dallas any longer, and by coring her the Wings can potentially trade her instead of just losing their star while getting nothing in return.

Plum and Williams haven’t said yet whether they want to return to play for their franchises.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, which expires after next season, players can be given the franchise tag a maximum of twice. This is the second straight season that Stewart has been cored by New York. Teams are allowed to give one player the franchise tag.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Jan. 21, but can’t officially sign them until Feb. 1.

Top unrestricted free agents include Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell. Brittney Griner is an unrestricted free agent as well, but has indicated in the past she only wanted to play for Phoenix.

Report: Jewell Loyd asks Seattle Storm for trade after investigation ends

