Zach LaVine joins fellow Seattle native Doug Christie’s Sacramento Kings

Feb 5, 2025, 4:39 PM

Zach LaVine Seattle Sacramento Kings trade...

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls drives against Sacramento's Cory Joseph. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach LaVine had a message for fans as he prepared to make his Sacramento Kings debut Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

He’s passionate. He doesn’t take this opportunity for granted. And he’s going to do everything he can to win.

Sactown Sports: Zach LaVine expected to make Kings debut vs. Magic

“They take time to come here to watch the game, spend their hard-earned money to watch and cheer on the team,” LaVine said at his introductory news conference, days after he was traded from the Chicago Bulls. “I’m going to be right there with them and do everything I can for the city.”

LaVine, who was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, made it clear he has an affinity for his new franchise.

He worked out for the Kings before he was drafted. His family is originally from California and he has a home in Newport Beach.

In 2018, he signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Kings that the Bulls eventually matched.

Plus, him and Kings interim coach Doug Christie are both from Seattle and played in college in California. LaVine was bron in Renton and starred at Bothell High School before playing at UCLA in college, while Christie went to Pepperdine after spending his high school years at Mark Morris in Longview and Rainier Beach in Seattle.

Seattle native Doug Christie takes over as Kings interim coach

“I’ve been a fan of (the Sacramento Kings) for a long time,” LaVine said. “I thought I was going to sign here six years ago. I’ve had a good relationship with a lot of guys who played here and I understand the culture here from me being from the West Coast.”

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, was sent to Sacramento (25-24) as part of a three-team trade with Chicago and the San Antonio Spurs, who received former Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

The Bulls received Kevin Huerter from the Kings and Zach Collins from the Spurs. In addition, Jordan McLaughlin went from Sacramento to the Spurs, Sidy Cissoko went from the Spurs to the Kings and Tre Jones left the Spurs for Chicago. The Kings also get six future draft picks — three first-rounders, three second-rounders.

Kings general manager Monte McNair called LaVine an “incredible talent,” a shot-maker and “somebody who puts his stamp on the court.”

LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.1 minutes per game over 42 games. He ranks fifth in 3-point shooting percentage this season and holds the highest field-goal percentage from beyond the arc among players with at least 100 3-pointers made this season.

LaVine is reuniting with DeMar DeRozan, who spent three seasons with the Bulls. They are looking forward to playing with each other in the Western Conference.

“It just shows you how crazy this business works and how it comes around full circle,” DeRozan said. “I am excited for the guys who will play with him and I am excited for the fans to see what he is capable of doing.”

