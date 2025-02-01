Fans of the Seattle Sonics know all to well just how ruthless of a trash-talker Gary Payton can be.

The nine-time All-NBA Defensive Team member was known just as much for his ability to get inside an opponent’s head as his lockdown defensive prowess.

Payton hasn’t played in an NBA game since retiring after the 2006-07 season, but he was trading barbs in an NBA arena once again on Friday night. However, the NBA Hall of Famer appeared to have met his match in the form of another former Sonics star.

Payton engaged in a playful exchange with Kevin Durant while Durant’s Phoenix Suns played against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, near Payton’s hometown of Oakland. The clip of the back and forth has made its rounds on social media since.

“By the time you was my age you was the 8th man on the bench.” – KD to Gary Payton (h/t @CardsCanyon) pic.twitter.com/50ZOvmWm0d — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 1, 2025

“You up here, I’m at the ceiling,” Durant said as he pointed up to the sky.

“I’m on the roof,” Payton responded.

Then, Durant hit Payton with a hilarious line.

“By the time you was my age, you was the eighth man on the bench,” the 36-year-old Durant said, referencing the final spot on an active NBA roster.

Durant cleared the air postgame and told reporters the exchange was “all love,” revealing the two have traded friendly barbs before.

“G’s a great sport about it – one of my favorite players, somebody I look up to, got major respect for,” Durant said. “I think we started in the summer with Team USA. We were all in the same room with Team USA, and the first thing I said to him was that he couldn’t guard me. ‘You’re too small. Them dudes that played back in the day wasn’t close to me.’ I was just talking crazy to him, so I guess we picked it up from there.”

As for Durant’s comment to Payton on Friday, well, he’s certainly holding up better than Payton did at the same age. But The Glove was still a full-time starter for the Boston Celtics at 36. The nine-time All-Star averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game that season. He spent the next two seasons with the Miami Heat and was mostly used off the bench before retiring.

Durant, who won the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Sonics during their final season in 2007-08, is averaging 27.1 points, 6.2 rebound and 4.2 assists per game this season. He’ll be competing in his 15th All-Star game Feb. 16.

