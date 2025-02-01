Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

Kevin Durant roasts Sonics legend Gary Payton in courtside exchange

Feb 1, 2025, 2:40 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Fans of the Seattle Sonics know all to well just how ruthless of a trash-talker Gary Payton can be.

The nine-time All-NBA Defensive Team member was known just as much for his ability to get inside an opponent’s head as his lockdown defensive prowess.

Gus Williams, who propelled Seattle Sonics to lone NBA title, dies at 71

Payton hasn’t played in an NBA game since retiring after the 2006-07 season, but he was trading barbs in an NBA arena once again on Friday night. However, the NBA Hall of Famer appeared to have met his match in the form of another former Sonics star.

Payton engaged in a playful exchange with Kevin Durant while Durant’s Phoenix Suns played against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, near Payton’s hometown of Oakland. The clip of the back and forth has made its rounds on social media since.

“You up here, I’m at the ceiling,” Durant said as he pointed up to the sky.

“I’m on the roof,” Payton responded.

Then, Durant hit Payton with a hilarious line.

“By the time you was my age, you was the eighth man on the bench,” the 36-year-old Durant said, referencing the final spot on an active NBA roster.

Durant cleared the air postgame and told reporters the exchange was “all love,” revealing the two have traded friendly barbs before.

“G’s a great sport about it – one of my favorite players, somebody I look up to, got major respect for,” Durant said. “I think we started in the summer with Team USA. We were all in the same room with Team USA, and the first thing I said to him was that he couldn’t guard me. ‘You’re too small. Them dudes that played back in the day wasn’t close to me.’ I was just talking crazy to him, so I guess we picked it up from there.”

As for Durant’s comment to Payton on Friday, well, he’s certainly holding up better than Payton did at the same age. But The Glove was still a full-time starter for the Boston Celtics at 36. The nine-time All-Star averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game that season. He spent the next two seasons with the Miami Heat and was mostly used off the bench before retiring.

Durant, who won the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Sonics during their final season in 2007-08, is averaging 27.1 points, 6.2 rebound and 4.2 assists per game this season. He’ll be competing in his 15th All-Star game Feb. 16.

FOX announcer Gus Johnson would like the Seattle Sonics job

Seattle Sports Pit

Seattle Sonics Kevin Durant Gary Payton...

Zac Hereth

Kevin Durant roasts Sonics legend Gary Payton in courtside exchange

The two former Seattle Sonics stars traded playful barbs when Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns played the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

9 hours ago

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Penn State Orange Bowl 2025...

Eddie Pells

New era of college football features million-dollar questions abound

Ahead of Monday night's national title game, the AP dives into the chaotic and rapidly changing landscape of college football.

13 days ago

NFL Playoffs Kam Chancellor Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 moments from NFL divisional round that changed the rules

With the divisional round set for this weekend, Stacy Rost takes a look at three game-changing moments from past NFL playoffs.

16 days ago

Seattle Sonics Gus Williams 2012 Boys & Girls Club Gala...

Cameron Van Til

Gus Williams, who propelled Sonics to lone NBA title, dies at 71

Former Seattle Sonics star point guard Gus Williams, the leading scorer on the franchise's lone NBA championship team, died at age 71.

16 days ago

Bob Uecker...

The Associated Press

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, longtime Brewers announcer, dies at 90

Family said Bob Uecker had battled cancer since early 2023. He was known by many for his role as Harry Doyle in the Major League movies.

17 days ago

Super Bowl site...

The Associated Press

How you can watch next month’s Super Bowl for free

The Super Bowl will be streamed on Tubi, a free, advertisement-supported streaming service that Fox purchased in 2020.

17 days ago

Kevin Durant roasts Sonics legend Gary Payton in courtside exchange