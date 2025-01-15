Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Oleksiak, Tolvanen lead Kraken rally in 4-2 win over Penguins

Jan 14, 2025, 6:57 PM

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen...

Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a goal during a 2025 game. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WILL GRAVES


The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen scored 49 seconds apart in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and rally the Seattle Kraken past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2: Box Score

Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots and assisted on Chandler Stephenson’s short-handed goal. Kaapo Kakko added an empty-netter as Seattle won for just the second time in seven games.

Bryan Rust scored his 17th goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Philip Tomasino added his fifth but the Penguins lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after two periods thanks to a couple of defensive breakdowns.

Oleksiak took a pass high in the zone and raced down the slot before beating Tristan Jarry from just inside the right circle 8:04 into the third to make it 2-2. Less than a minute later Tolvanen tapped in a centering pass from Shane Wright.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin had an assist in his return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Kraken: Coach Dan Bylsma has a ways to go to reach the heights he gained during a successful stint in Pittsburgh when he led the Penguins to the 2009 Stanley Cup. Still, his team’s resilience on a night it was outplayed for long stretches is encouraging.

Penguins: Finished 1-3-1 during a pivotal five-game homestand.

Key moment

Oleksiak coming off the bench during a line change and cruising right down the middle of the ice for his third goal of the season.

Key stat

Jarry didn’t allow a goal on the first shot he faced, as he has done six times this season. He did, however, let one in on the second shot that came his way. Jarry’s struggles are one of the reasons Pittsburgh is limping along on the fringe of the playoff picture.

Up next

Seattle finishes a five-game road trip on Thursday in Winnipeg. Pittsburgh begins a season-high seven-game, 12-day road odyssey in Buffalo on Friday.

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen...

Will Graves

Oleksiak, Tolvanen lead Kraken rally in 4-2 win over Penguins

Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen scored 49 seconds apart in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit for the Seattle Kraken.

3 hours ago

Detroit Red Wings J.T. Compher goal Seattle Kraken 2025...

Dana Gauruder

Kraken fall into big early hole, lose 6-2 to Red Wings

The Seattle Kraken gave up four goals in the first eight minutes and lost 6-2 to the Detroit Red Wings, who won their seventh straight.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Kaapo Kakko Jaden Schwartz Buffalo Sabres...

The Associated Press

Kappo Kakko scores pair in 3rd period, Kraken beat Sabres 6-2

Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, Joey Daccord made 33 saves and the Seattle Kraken overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken lose to Columbus Blue Jackets...

The Associated Press

Kraken drop road tilt vs Columbus 6-2, lose fourth straight

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, but it wasn't nearly enough as the struggling Seattle Kraken's slide continued against the Blue Jackets.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Daimon Eklund

Kraken fall to Devils 3-2, suffer third straight loss

New Jersey's scored the deciding goal in the third period to have the Seattle Kraken their eighth loss in the past 10 games.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Yanni Gourde...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

The Seattle Kraken already faced an uphill battle based on where they sit in the NHL standings, and the hill they need to climb just got steeper.

9 days ago

Oleksiak, Tolvanen lead Kraken rally in 4-2 win over Penguins