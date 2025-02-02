Report: Former Pac-10, NFC West rival to be Pete Carroll’s OC

One of Pete Carroll’s former Pac-10 and NFC West rivals will reportedly be joining his Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff.

Former college and NFL head coach Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The 73-year-old Carroll was named the Raiders’ head coach on Jan. 24.

Kelly, 61, rose to fame during his success-filled run as the Oregon Ducks head coach from 2009 to 2012. He guided the Ducks to four BCS bowl games – including the national championship game in 2011 – while directing one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.

Kelly then moved to the NFL, where he was the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach from 2013 through 2015 and the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach in 2016.

After being fired by San Francisco, Kelly spent six seasons as UCLA’s head coach from 2018 through 2023. He then joined Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State and spent this past season as the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes’ national championship team.

Carroll and Kelly squared off four times as head coaches. Their first matchup came in the college ranks in 2009, when Kelly’s Ducks beat USC in the final season of Carroll’s legendary run with the Trojans. Their next three matchups came at the NFL level, with Carroll winning all three. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat Kelly’s Eagles in 2014 and then swept Kelly’s 49ers in a pair of NFC West matchups in 2016.

Carroll won a pair of national titles during his storied nine-year run at USC before taking over as Seattle’s head coach in 2010. He became the most accomplished head coach in Seahawks history, guiding the franchise to a Super Bowl title, two NFC titles and 10 playoff appearances over his 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. Carroll was let go by Seattle following the 2023 season.

