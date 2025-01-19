Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

Calmese has another big game as WSU Cougars rout Portland 92-70

Jan 18, 2025, 6:49 PM

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese UW Huskies 2024...

WSU Cougars guard Nate Calmese celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 23 points as the WSU Cougars beat Portland 92-70 on Saturday night.

WSU Cougars 92, Portland Pilots 70: Box score

Calmese added eight assists and three steals for the Cougars (15-5, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Dane Erikstrup added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. LeJuan Watts finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Chris Austin led the way for the Pilots (6-14, 1-6) with 23 points. Max Mackinnon added 12 points for Portland. A.Rapp also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington State took the lead with 5:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-35 at halftime, with Erikstrup racking up 14 points. Washington State extended its lead to 73-57 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Calmese scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams next play Thursday. Washington State visits Santa Clara and Portlandplays San Diego at home.

More on the WSU Cougars

• Jimmy Rogers’ WSU coaching staff is taking shape
• WSU AD discusses new football coach, transfer portal and more
Insider’s view on new WSU Cougars coach Jimmy Rogers
• How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

WSU

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese UW Huskies 2024...

The Associated Press

Calmese has another big game as WSU Cougars rout Portland 92-70

Nate Calmese had 23 points, eight assists and three steals as the WSU Cougars rolled past WCC foe Portland 92-70.

3 hours ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Nate Calmese’s big 2nd half powers Cougars past San Diego 65-61

Nate Calmese scored 22 of his season-high 27 points and Dane Erikstrup added a double-double for the WSU Cougars.

2 days ago

Gonzaga WSU Cougars Bulldogs Graham Ike...

Cam McCann

No. 18 Zags beat WSU 88-75 in first meeting as WCC rivals

No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away from the WSU Cougars after a back-and-forth first half to earn an 88-75 victory Saturday night.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars David Riley...

The Associated Press

Pacific sinks WSU 95-94 in OT on buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Lamar Washington scored 40 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to hand the WSU Cougars a loss.

9 days ago

Former UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr....

Zac Hereth

How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

Checking in with all of the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars players who were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.

10 days ago

WSU Cougars head coach David Riley...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars top San Francisco 91-82 behind LeJuan Watts’ double-double

LeJuan Watts scored a career-high 24 points and added 12 rebounds, Ethan Price added 20 points and the WSU Cougars secured a WCC victory.

14 days ago

Calmese has another big game as WSU Cougars rout Portland 92-70