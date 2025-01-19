PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 23 points as the WSU Cougars beat Portland 92-70 on Saturday night.

WSU Cougars 92, Portland Pilots 70: Box score

Calmese added eight assists and three steals for the Cougars (15-5, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Dane Erikstrup added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. LeJuan Watts finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Chris Austin led the way for the Pilots (6-14, 1-6) with 23 points. Max Mackinnon added 12 points for Portland. A.Rapp also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington State took the lead with 5:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-35 at halftime, with Erikstrup racking up 14 points. Washington State extended its lead to 73-57 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Calmese scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams next play Thursday. Washington State visits Santa Clara and Portlandplays San Diego at home.

Calmese caps the game with a scoop n score dunk!#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fzcmeWN0rY — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 19, 2025

