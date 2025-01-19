Close
GONZAGA

No. 16 Gonzaga falls to Santa Clara 103-99 for 2nd straight WCC loss

Jan 18, 2025, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

Santa Clara Tyeree Bryan Gonzaga 2025...

Santa Clara guard Tyeree Bryan attempts a layup against Gonzaga on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HENRY KRUEGER


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyeree Bryan made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points to help Santa Clara upset No. 16 Gonzaga 103-99 on Saturday night.

Santa Clara Broncos 103, No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs 99: Box score

Adama Ball added 20 points, and Christoph Tilly had 17 for the Broncos (13-7, 5-2 West Coast Conference).

Coming off an overtime loss Thursday night at Oregon State, Gonzaga (14-6, 5-2) has lost consecutive conference games for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Nolan Hickman led Gonzaga with 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Graham Ike scored 21 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and 15 assists.

The Broncos pulled ahead with an 11-1 run late in the half. However, Hickman responded with seven points in the final five minutes to give Gonzaga a 45-44 lead.

An early second-half surge propelled Santa Clara in front, with Bryan and Bal combining to hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes. The shots kept falling for the Broncos, who were ahead by 13 points with just over four minutes to play.

Takeaways

Santa Clara: After scoring 54 points in a loss to Loyola Marymount, the Broncos put up 103 points to beat the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lost for the first time this season at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Key moment

Bryan and Bal combined to hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half to give the Broncos a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Key stat

The Broncos made a season-high 18 3-pointers on 47.4% shooting from deep.

Up next

Gonzaga travels to face Portland next Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Washington State next Thursday.

