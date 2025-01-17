Close
GONZAGA

No. 16 Gonzaga falls to Oregon State 97-89, suffers 1st WCC loss

Jan 16, 2025, 10:59 PM

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs watches from the sideline on Jan. 16, 2025. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had a career-high 29 points and Oregon State pulled away late in overtime to beat the No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs 97-89 on Thursday night.

Oregon St. 97, Gonzaga Bulldogs 89 (OT): Box Score

Nate Kingz added 20 points for the Beavers (14-5, 4-2 West Coast Conference), who were boosted by a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum.

Graham Ike had 26 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga (14-5, 5-1) before fouling out in overtime. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Braden Huff’s jumper got Gonzaga to 91-89 with 57 seconds left in the extra period, but Liutaurus Lelevicious answered with a layup for the Beavers. Oregon State closed out the game with free throws before fans rushed the court.

It was tight throughout. Oregon State tied it at 77 on Damarco Minor’s jumper, then went ahead on Rataj’s basket with 1:39 left.

Ben Gregg made a 3-pointer for Gonzaga with 21 seconds left to narrow it to 81-80. After Lake made free throws, Ike hit a 3 that sent it to OT tied at 83.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs play Oregon State this season and next in the WCC, before they join the Beavers and Washington State as non-football members of the rebuilt Pac-12 in 2026.

Oregon State: The last meeting between the two teams was in the 1991-92 season, at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers have won 13 straight meetings. Gonzaga’s last win was in 1932.

Key moment

Ike’s 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in regulation sent it to OT. Ike made just seven 3-pointers all last season.

Key stat

The loss snapped a Gonzaga’s 11-game winning streak in true road games.

Up next

Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara on Saturday.

Oregon State visits San Francisco on Saturday.

