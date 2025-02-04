Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Ex-Mariners UT Sam Haggerty lands with AL West rival

Feb 4, 2025, 2:52 PM

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed and former Seattle Mariners utility player Sam Haggerty will go to major league spring training with the Texas Rangers after agreeing to minor league contracts.

Jerry Dipoto Speaks: What we learned about Mariners’ offseason

Haggerty played in 191 games over parts of the past five seasons for Seattle after making his big league debut in 11 games for the New York Mets in 2019. The 30-year-old switch-hitter has a .232 career average with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 202 games. He was 1 for 15 for the Mariners last year, when he suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in May.

Ahmed, who will turn 35 on March 15, started games at shortstop last season for San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego after playing for Arizona from 2014-23, when he became the Diamondbacks’ career leader with 789 starts at shortstop. His Gold Glove seasons were 2018 and 2019. He hit .229 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 71 games overall last season, and is a .234 career hitter with 72 homers and 339 RBIs in 959 games.

With the additions of Ahmed and Haggerty announced Tuesday, the Rangers have 27 non-roster invitees. The team’s first full-squad workout in Arizona is February 17.

