UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies overwhelmed by No. 16 Michigan State 88-54

Jan 9, 2025, 7:49 PM

UW Huskies Great Osabor...

UW Huskies forward Great Osabor goes up for a shot during a Jan. 9 2025 game. (AJ Goldis/Associated Press)

(AJ Goldis/Associated Press)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DANA GARUDER


The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 20 points and No. 16 Michigan State extended its winning streak to eight games by rolling past the UW Huskies, 88-54 on Thursday night.

Michigan State Spartans 88, UW Huskies 54: Box Score

Jeremy Fears Jr. had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists for Michigan State (14-2, 4-0 Big Ten), which pulled even with archrival Michigan for the conference lead. Jase Richardson scored 12 points and Tre Holloman added 11 points and six assists.

The Spartans didn’t allow a basket for more than 10 minutes to begin the game and led 42-13 at halftime.

Tyler Harris scored 14 points for the Huskies (10-6, 1-4), who missed their first 14 shots. Great Osobor, who was averaging a team-high 14.3 points, went 0 for 8 from the field while scoring six points.

Takeaways

Washington: The Huskies were playing their first road game since Dec. 3 and looked rattled by the Spartans’ energetic defense and loud capacity crowd.

Michigan State: The Spartans rely on scoring from a variety of sources. All but one of the 10 players who saw action before halftime scored before the break. They are the lone Top 25 team with only one player (Akins) averaging double figures.

Key moment

Washington pulled within 12 points with less than eight minutes left in the opening half. Frankie Fidler then made a corner 3-pointer to start a 12-2 Spartans run that effectively ensured a blowout.

Key stat

The Huskies led for only nine seconds. They also committed four turnovers before KC Ibekwe’s follow shot with 9:35 remaining in the first half.

Up next

Washington remains in the state to play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday, while Michigan State goes on the road to face Northwestern on Sunday.

UW Huskies

1 hour ago

Former UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr....

Zac Hereth

How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

Checking in with all of the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars players who were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

UW Huskies transfer Tacario Davis Arizona 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal's top-ranked cornerback

Jedd Fisch and the UW Huskies made a big splash in the transfer portal by landing standout Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis, per a report.

2 days ago

UW Huskies football transfer Johntay Cook II Texas...

Christian Caple

The 29 new UW Huskies recruits and transfers enrolling this month

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake breaks down the 29 combined transfer and recruit additions to the football program in January.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Illinois men's basketball...

The Associated Press

Jakucionis' layup helps No. 22 Illinois squeak by UW Huskies

Kasparas Jakucionis made a tiebreaking layup with 32 seconds left, and No. 22 Illinois survived a furious comeback bid by the UW Huskies to squeak out an 81-77 victory Sunday

4 days ago

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch...

Zac Hereth

Huard: The big selling point Jedd Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits

Brock Huard delves into how the UW Huskies' success in developing players is a major tool for Jedd Fisch on the recruiting trail.

6 days ago

