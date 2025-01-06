Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Jakucionis’ layup helps No. 22 Illinois squeak by UW Huskies

Jan 5, 2025, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

UW Huskies Illinois men's basketball...

The UW Huskies' DJ Davis and Illinois' Kasparas Jukucionis fight for the ball on Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kasparas Jakucionis made a tiebreaking layup with 32 seconds left, and No. 22 Illinois survived a furious comeback bid by the UW Huskies to squeak out an 81-77 victory Sunday.

Illinois Fighting Illini 81, UW Huskies 77: Box score

The Fighting Illini (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten), playing at UW for the first time since the 1952 Final Four, had a 17-point lead but the Huskies tied it at 75 on Luis Kortright’s layup with 47 seconds left. Jakucionis then scored and the Illini put it away at the free throw line.

Jakucionis had 18 points and six assists, while Tre White pitched in 17 points and Kylan Boswell had 14.

DJ Davis led the Huskies (10-5, 1-3) with 31 points, finishing 7 for 14 from beyond the arc.

Illinois held Great Osobor, Washington’s leading scorer, scoreless in the first half. He finished with nine points.

YouTube video

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini have now won eight of their past 10 games, with the two losses coming by a combined six points — one in overtime and the other to No. 1 Tennessee.

UW Huskies: Washington, which came into the day shooting 45% from the field — second-worst in the Big Ten — shot just 31.4% to dig their hole, and 56.7% in the second half to nearly climb out of it.

Key moment

Kortright’s game-tying layup capped an 8-0 run for the Huskies, before Jakucionis answered.

Key stat

Illinois turned the ball over nine times in the first half, but cut the giveaways down to four in the second.

Up next

Illinois will return to State Farm Center on Wednesday to host Penn State. The UW Huskies will travel to traditional Big Ten country for the first time this season with a two-game swing to Michigan, opening with a matchup at No. 18 Michigan State on Thursday.

UW Huskies football officially hires Ryan Walters as DC

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Illinois men's basketball...

The Associated Press

Jakucionis’ layup helps No. 22 Illinois squeak by UW Huskies

Kasparas Jakucionis made a tiebreaking layup with 32 seconds left, and No. 22 Illinois survived a furious comeback bid by the UW Huskies to squeak out an 81-77 victory Sunday

56 seconds ago

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch...

Zac Hereth

Huard: The big selling point Jedd Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits

Brock Huard delves into how the UW Huskies' success in developing players is a major tool for Jedd Fisch on the recruiting trail.

2 days ago

New UW Huskies DC Ryan Walters...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies officially hire Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator

The deal, which was reported last week, was made official Friday. Ryan Walters replaces Steve Belichick as the UW Huskies' DC.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Great Osabor...

The Associated Press

UW outlasts Maryland 75-69 for first Big Ten win

Great Osabor scored 20 points and Zoom Diallo added a season-high 18 for a UW Huskies team that picked up its first win in its new conference.

3 days ago

Sun Bowl UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals punter...

The Associated Press

Louisville punter says he opted out of Sun Bowl because of unpaid NIL money

Louisville punter Brady Hodges said he opted out of the Sun Bowl against the UW Huskies this week because the Cardinals’ NIL collective did not pay money promised to him in September.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals Sun Bowl 2-point conversion 2024...

John Erfort

Huskies’ dramatic comeback falls just short in Sun Bowl loss to Louisville

The UW Huskies rallied late, but Louisville knocked down a 2-point conversion pass in the closing seconds to hold on 35-34 in the Sun Bowl.

5 days ago

Jakucionis’ layup helps No. 22 Illinois squeak by UW Huskies