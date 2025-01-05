Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Rough start dooms Kraken in 4-2 loss to Oilers

Jan 4, 2025, 10:09 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Vasily Podkolzin of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal against the Kraken on Saturday. (Chambers/Getty Images)

(Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Jeff Skinner scored in the first 5 1/2 minutes and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Seattle Kraken 2: Box Score

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl also scored, with Draisaitl wrapping it up with an empty-netter with 1:58 left — just six seconds after the Kraken pulled goalie Philipp Grubauer for an extra attacker.

Calvin Pickard made 15 saves to help Edmonton improve to 24-12-3. Viktor Arvidsson had two assists.

Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle. Grubauer made 28 saves.

Podkolzin needed just 57 seconds to put Edmonton on top, breaking down the right wing, taking a pass from Draisaitl and beating Grubauer from low in the slot.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 5:18, taking a long pass from Kasperi Kapanen and tucking it past Grubauer from the top of the crease for his seventh.

Takeaways

Oilers: Draisaitl’s 30th assist of the season, coming on Podkolziin’s opening goal, extended his points streak to 14 games (12 goals, 15 assists). That ties the longest such streak of his career. His late goal gave him 29 for the season.

Kraken: Defenseman Vince Dunn played his 500th NHL game and picked up the assist on Schwartz’ goal. He is the third Seattle player to reach 500 career games this season. Chandler Stephenson got there on Oct. 17 and Brandon Tanev did on Nov. 13.

Key moment

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead with 8:08 left the second period, sweeping in the rebound after Connor Brown’s shot was blocked.

Key stat

Draisaitl has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 11 career games against Seattle — more than any other NHL player.

Up next

The Oilers are at Boston on Tuesday night. The Kraken host New Jersey on Monday nigh

Seattle Kraken make addition to uniforms, paying tribute to late owner

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Mark Moschetti

Rough start dooms Kraken in 4-2 loss to Oilers

Edmonton scored the first three goals, including two in the first 5 1/2 minutes, and the Seattle Kraken couldn't catch up.

5 hours ago

Seattle Kraken lose to Vancouver Canucks...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall short of another comeback vs Canucks in 4-3 shootout

The Seattle Kraken forced overtime with a late surge against the Canucks again, but couldn't pull off the win

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Utah Hockey Club...

Shane Lantz

Seattle Kraken score 3 in third period to beat Utah 5-2

Jaden Schwartz broke a 2-2 tie with 12:38 remaining, and the Seattle Kraken won 5-2 in a fight-filled first meeting with the Utah Hockey Club.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

The Associated Press

Dunn’s goal in OT caps wild Kraken comeback vs Canucks

The Seattle Kraken overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joel Kiviranta Colorado Avalanche...

The Associated Press

Kiviranta’s hat trick leads Avalanche in 5-2 win over Kraken

Joel Kiviranta scored three goals, including twice into an empty net, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Sunday night.

13 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Struggling Kraken fall to Golden Knights 6-2

The Seattle Kraken took the early lead but allowed three unanswered goals and trailed the rest of the way against Vegas.

14 days ago

Rough start dooms Kraken in 4-2 loss to Oilers